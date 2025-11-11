News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Indian city of Jaipur will host its inaugural edition of Comic Con from 4 to 6 January 2026. The event is being held in alignment with the government of Rajasthan’s AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics) policy.
Taking place at Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC), the event will be hosted along with the government of Rajasthan’s flagship initiative – DigiFest.
Commenting on the announcement, Tie Global Summit convenor and Tie Global past chairman Mahavir Pratap Sharma said, “We are delighted to have Comic Con debut in Jaipur alongside Rajasthan DigiFest × Tie Global Summit 2026. This collaboration, supported by the government of Rajasthan, under the Rajasthan iStart Program aims to promote local talent under its state AVGC Policy focuses on promoting local talent and driving employment generation by leveraging platforms like Comic Con to showcase Rajasthan’s creators, studios, and startups in animation, gaming, and comics.”
Visitors can explore a variety of experiences, from fresh comic releases and popular manga titles to interactive zones and gaming setups. The event includes workshops, panel discussions, and sessions with creators and professionals. A dedicated merchandise area will showcase collectibles, apparel, and artwork from both Indian and international artists.
Tickets for the maiden edition of Jaipur Comic Con 2026 are live now on the District app.