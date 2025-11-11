News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Xbox Cloud Gaming has launched in India, allowing users to stream and play a wide video games across various devices they already own. Supported platforms include Xbox consoles, PCs, mobile phones, select LG and Samsung Smart TVs, and compatible Amazon Fire TV devices. With this rollout, India becomes the 29th market where Xbox Cloud Gaming is available.
A range of games including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Hollow Knight: Silksong, indie titles like Detective Dotson and The Palace on the Hill, and locally developed games such as Raji: An Ancient Epic, are now accessible via cloud streaming. Players can use a compatible bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, a stable high-speed internet connection, and a Game Pass subscription to play across supported devices.
Recent updates to the service have added more titles and in-game content for games such as Call of Duty, Overwatch 2, and those from Riot Games. Subscription tiers include Essential, Premium, and Ultimate, each offering different levels of access and benefits.