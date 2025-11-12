Siggraph Asia 2025 reveals program highlights and creative lineup in Hong Kong

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Siggraph Asia 2025, has unveiled the 2025 theme, “Generative Renaissance.” The organiser Koelnmesse has revealed a distinguished lineup of internationally acclaimed keynote speakers, featured sessions, and exhibition highlights in the lead-up to the December conference in Hong Kong.
“Siggraph Asia 2025 reflects the extraordinary creativity and technical expertise flourishing in Hong Kong, alongside a convergence of the world’s leading researchers, studios, and creators,” said conference chair and The University of Hong Kong professor Taku Komura. “With our theme, Generative Renaissance, this edition will showcase groundbreaking work in AI, animation, and immersive technologies, highlighting both local talent and international innovation. We look forward to an inspiring conference that pushes the boundaries of creativity and technology.”
Siggraph Asia 2025 will feature three visionary keynote speakers whose work are redefining AI, computer vision, and generative technology:
Each year, the Featured Sessions spotlight leading work in animation, visual effects, and virtual production. The 2025 edition features Eyeline Studios (Netflix) chief research officer Paul Debevec and d1n0 founder Richard Chuang. Also joining this year is a group from Pixar Animation Studios—Claudia Chung Sanii, David Luoh, Emron Grover, Jordan Rempel, Renee Tam, and Sajan Skaria—presenting “Alien Abduction! The Truth Behind the Making of Pixar’s Elio.”
They will be joined by Momo Wang, award-winning animation director, artist, and creator of Tuzki; Scott Ross, founder of Digital Domain and former GM of ILM and SVP of Lucasfilm; Raman Hui, acclaimed director of Monster Hunt and longtime DreamWorks animator, best known for his work on the Shrek franchise; and Chris Bremble, founder & CEO of Base Media, spotlighting the studio’s triumphant return with Ne Zha 2 and its groundbreaking visual effects work.
The event’s core programs are curated by a world-class lineup of chairs, each leading a unique facet of the conference. Conference chair Komura sets the vision for the event, while Technical Papers chairs Michael Wimmer and Hongbo Fu highlight groundbreaking research. Art Gallery chair Isaac Leung and Art Papers chair Kian Peng Ong showcase the latest intersections of art and technology.
The Computer Animation Festival (CAF), Siggraph Asia’s iconic program, is led by chair Tim Cheung and producer Jennifer Lee. Each year, CAF’s Electronic Theater and Animation Theater showcase the world’s best CG animation, offering audiences entertaining and thought-provoking works. An international jury of top experts will also select the best entries and award four prestigious honours: Best Student Project, Jury Special, Best in Show, and Audience Choice.
In addition, Courses chair Mélina Skouras, Emerging Technologies chair Kening Zhu, XR chair Evan Yifan Peng, and Games chair Eric Liu provide hands-on learning and immersive experiences for attendees. Educator’s Forum chair Meili Wang, Featured Sessions chair Baoquan Chen, Posters chair Junyong Noh, Real-Time Live! chair Bent Stamnes, Technical Communications chair Yuting Ye, Workshops chair Ruizhen Hu, and Publications chair Stephen Spencer provide platforms for knowledge sharing and experimentation. Supporting the community is Student Volunteers chair Patience Lee.
Running 16–18 December, the event’s exhibition will feature more than 70 leading companies showcasing breakthroughs in hardware, software, and interactive technologies. With over 7,000 professionals expected, it is the region’s premier platform to connect with innovators, discover new talent, and experience technologies shaping the future.
This year’s exhibition will showcase leading sponsors including Forum8, Tencent, Huawei Technologies, Morpho, Vicon, Nvidia, and Foundry.
Visitors can also look forward to participation from some of the industry’s most influential players such as Adobe, Chingmu Motion Capture, CLO Virtual Fashion, Meta’s Reality Labs Research, Nokov, Pixar Animation Studios’ Renderfarm, and Qualisys. Adding to the diversity of innovation, the exhibition will feature two country pavilions – South Korea and Malaysia – spotlighting emerging technologies and creative talent from across Asia.
Registration is now open to trade visitors and members of the public.