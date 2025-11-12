‘Taina and the Amazon’s Guardians’ spin-off heads to COP30, United Nations Climate Change Conference

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Animated feature Tainá and the Guardians of the Amazon- In Search of the Blue Arrow (Tainá e os Guardiões da Amazônia – Em Busca da Flecha Azul) is ready for its first official preview in the city of Belém, in the heart of COP30, the United Nations Climate Change Conference on 13 November.
It premiered at the prestigious Rio Film Festival. Theatrical release is expected for 2026. Coproducer Hype Entertainment is responsible for the animation of the spin-off based on Quirino award winner TV show Taina and the Amazon’s Guardians.
The film is produced by Virginia Limberger and directed by the duo Alê Camargo and Jordan Nugem. Gustavo Colombo wrote the screenplay. Sincrocine is the production company with co-producers Hype, Tietê Produções, Brisa Filmes, Claro and RioFilme (Secretaria de Cultura da Prefeitura do Rio) and co-distribution by RioFilme and distribution by Paris Filmes.
The new adventure of the young nature protector carries a powerful message about the preservation of the Amazon and the leading role of indigenous peoples and the forest, themes deeply aligned with the agendas of COP30. In this new adventure, Tainá will train alongside the ancient and wise Master Aí to become the Guardian of the Amazon. Her mission is to find the lost Blue Arrow and stop a great evil from burning the entire Amazon.
“This film is a celebration of the Amazon and of those who protect it,” said Hype CEO Gabriel Garcia. “Presenting it during COP30 gives the story an even deeper resonance, showing how storytelling and environmental awareness can truly walk hand in hand.”
Tainá’s story captivated a generation of children throughout the 2000s, drawing large audiences to theaters to watch the original live action trilogy. Later, the character spawned the animated series, which has garnered over 20 million views on YouTube alone, as well as a short film, books, and comics. Taina and the Amazon’s Guardians has episodes on Latam Nickelodeon with more than 630 million minutes watched.