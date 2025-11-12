News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Spin Master Entertainment’s Jennifer Dodge has been appointed as Paramount Animation president, succeeding Ramsey Naito, who had stepped down from the role. Dodge will assume her role on 5 January and report to Paramount Pictures co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein. She will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the animation division, from development through to release.
Naito departed the company amid an executive reshuffle linked to the company’s US$8 billion merger with Skydance. As part of the transition, Paramount’s newly appointed chairman and chief executive David Ellison announced a round of staffing reductions, with around 2,000 positions expected to be cut in the USA and further layoffs anticipated internationally.
“Jennifer is an exceptional creative executive and producer with a proven track record of building franchises that connect with global audiences. Her deep understanding of storytelling, world-building and brand development make her the ideal leader to shape the next era of Paramount Animation. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team,” said Goldberg and Greenstein.
Prior to this, Dodge served as Spin Master Entertainment and Consumer Products president where she oversaw the growth, development, production and global distribution of film and television at a subsidiary of the toy company that’s known for Paw Patrol. In 2021, she helped bring the franchise to the big screen with the company’s first feature, Paw Patrol: The Movie as well as 2023’s sequel Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, both of which were distributed by Paramount.
Dodge shared, “I’ve always believed in the power of animation to inspire, entertain and unite audiences of all ages. Paramount has a rich legacy of bringing bold, imaginative stories to life. I’m honoured to join Dana, Josh and the entire team as we expand that vision and create the next generation of unforgettable animated films.”
As part of her new responsibilities at Paramount Animation, she will oversee the release of several theatrical productions as part of her new role. These include The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, scheduled for release this December, along with Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie and Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender in 2026, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in 2027.