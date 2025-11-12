‘White Tiger’ producer Mukul Deora joins Tara Gaming as board director and transmedia producer

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Game-first entertainment studio Tara Gaming known for creating AAA game The Age of Bhaarat announced the appointment of Mukul Deora as board director and transmedia producer.
Deora, producer of the Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated The White Tiger (which topped Netflix charts in over 60 countries) and founder of the award-winning production company Lava Media, brings with him a rich legacy in cross-media storytelling and creative innovation. His appointment strengthens Tara Gaming’s mission to bring India’s rich epics to global audiences through interactive and cinematic experiences.
A multi-hyphenate creator and entrepreneur, Mukul Deora’s career spans music, film, and media. From his beginnings as a Sony BMG artist to producing internationally acclaimed films and developing transmedia IPs, his work has consistently bridged art, technology, and culture. At Tara Gaming, Deora will work closely with the leadership team, including Amitabh Bachchan, Amish Tripathi, Nouredine Abboud, and Nicolas Granatino, to shape the studio’s creative and strategic roadmap across film, games, and immersive content.
“As a lifelong gamer, I’m thrilled to help make The Age of Bhaarat a global phenomenon. Working with Amitabhji, Amish, Nouredine, Nicolas, and the Tara Games team, we aim to take interactive storytelling to the next level while honouring India’s ancient heritage,” said Deora.
“With The Age of Bhaarat we are making history in gaming. Having Mukul Deora, who has already pushed boundaries in other fields of entertainment, join us and bring his international and local expertise is a testimony to our mission. I can’t wait to have our team work with him and make history together,” said Tara Gaming co-founder and executive producer Nouredine Abboud.
“Mukul is a classmate from Cathedral and John Connon School, and I’ve long admired all that he has achieved in the music and movie space, both in India and globally. With Amitabh ji already part of the team, having another Indian entertainment icon like Mukul join us will help attract and inspire a new generation of local talent to work in entertainment at Tara Gaming- learning the skills and processes required to produce AAA games from India for the world. It’s a pleasure to be joining forces with a school friend and a brilliant creative mind on The Age of Bhaarat,” said Tara Gaming co-founder Amish Tripathi.
Deora’s role will focus on transmedia expansion, creative strategy, and go-to-market planning for Tara Gaming’s growing portfolio of original IPs, beginning with its flagship title The Age of Bhaarat. Set in a reimagined world inspired by India’s epics, The Age of Bhaarat is a dark-fantasy action-adventure that combines rich mythology, co-op gameplay systems, and world-class AAA production values to bring Indian storytelling to the global gaming stage.
Tara Gaming is forging a creative bridge between India and the world, where myth, technology, and storytelling converge. With a global and fast-growing team of 140+ artists, writers, and developers led by pioneers from film, publishing, and AAA gaming, the studio is building India’s first global game-first franchise universe.
“Mukul has a rare mix of creative judgment and operating rigour. He knows how to translate a great story into a global IP. With him joining the board, we are accelerating partnerships and the transmedia roadmap for The Age of Bhaarat franchise and advancing our goal to bring Indian epics at the highest quality to audiences worldwide. He proved this path before from India: The White Tiger paired a distinctly Indian backdrop with global appeal, earning Oscar and BAFTA nominations and topping Netflix charts in 60+ countries,” said Tara Gaming executive chairman Nicolas Granatino.
As Tara Gaming moves toward the next development milestones for The Age of Bhaarat, Deora’s addition to the board underscores the studio’s growing commitment to storytelling excellence, creative authenticity, and international scale.