A BTS shot of virtual production

The world of animation and visual effects (VFX) has witnessed remarkable advancements in 2023, pushing the boundaries of creativity and realism. From cutting-edge technologies to ground-breaking techniques, the industry has seen a transformative year. As we delve into the achievements of 2023, we also explore what to anticipate in 2024, promising an even more thrilling and immersive experience for audiences worldwide.

Real-time rendering takes centre-stage

In 2023, real-time rendering emerged as a game-changer in the animation and VFX sector. Traditionally, rendering high-quality graphics and animations was a time-consuming process, often taking hours or even days to complete a single frame. However, with the advent of real-time rendering engines like Unreal Engine 5 and Unity’s High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP), artists can now witness their creations come to life in real-time. This not only enhances the creative process but also facilitates more interactive and dynamic storytelling.

Chaitanya Chinchlikar

The rise of virtual production

Virtual production gained traction in 2023, transforming the way films and animated content are produced. Utilising a combination of real-time rendering, virtual sets and motion capture, these studios allow filmmakers to create entire worlds without leaving the studio lot. This not only reduces production costs but also provides filmmakers with unprecedented creative freedom and flexibility.

AI-powered animation

Artificial intelligence (AI) continued to leave its mark on the animation landscape in 2023. Deep learning algorithms and neural networks were employed to streamline animation workflows, automate tedious tasks, and even generate lifelike character movements. AI-driven tools like RunwayML and Artbreeder enabled artists to explore new realms of creativity by leveraging the power of machine learning to generate unique and unpredictable results.

Blockchain for secure collaboration

2023 saw the integration of blockchain technology to enhance collaboration and security within the animation and VFX production pipeline. Blockchain’s decentralised and tamper-resistant nature proved invaluable in securing intellectual property rights, tracking asset ownership, and ensuring transparent royalty distribution. This not only protects the creative endeavours of artists but also fosters a more trustworthy and efficient ecosystem for collaborative projects.

Immersive technologies & workflows in filmmaking

The lines between the immersive world and physical world blurred further with the increased adoption of immersive capture technique such as photogrammetry, volumetric capture, motion capture and extended eeality (XR) technologies like virtual reality (VR) & augmented reality (AR) for filmmaking and pre-vis. This enabled animators, game developers and filmmakers to immerse themselves in virtual environments to design games, plan shots, and visualise scenes in real-time. This innovative approach not only expedites the pre-production process but also opens up new possibilities for storytelling and audience engagement.

Holographic displays for enhanced viewing

In 2023, holographic displays made a splash in the animation and VFX industry, providing audiences with a more immersive viewing experience. These displays use light diffraction to create three-dimensional holographic images that appear to float in mid-air without the need for special glasses. As holographic technology advances, it has the potential to revolutionize the way animated content is presented, bringing characters and scenes to life in a way that was previously unimaginable.

Looking ahead to 2024

Chandrayaan “Virtual expedition to Moon” created by Klip VR

Next-gen gaming convergence

In 2024, the convergence of gaming with animation and VFX is expected to reach new heights. With powerful gaming engines like Unreal Engine and Unity pushing the boundaries of graphical capabilities, the distinction between animated films and video games continues to blur. Audiences can anticipate more interactive and cinematic gaming experiences that rival the visual quality of animated feature films.

Immersive experiences

The adoption of immersive technologies, including but not restricted to the metaverse is set to become more prominent in 2024, with immersion playing a crucial role in shaping conent experiences. With the impending launch of the Vision Pro, virtual spaces evolution will hit a critical watershed moment and animation techniques will become a key component in creating lifelike avatars, interactive environments, and engaging narratives within the metaverse. This shift opens up new opportunities for storytellers and animators to craft experiences that extend beyond traditional mediums.

Evolving holographic displays

Holographic display technology is expected to advance further in 2024, with improvements in resolution, colour accuracy and viewing angles. This progression will enable animators to craft content specifically tailored for holographic displays, providing audiences with an even more captivating and realistic viewing experience. As holographic technology becomes more accessible, it could find its way into everyday consumer devices, transforming the way people interact with animated content.

Conclusion

The animation and VFX sector experienced remarkable technological advancements in 2023, setting the stage for an even more dynamic and immersive landscape in 2024. From real-time rendering and AI-powered animation to blockchain integration and holographic displays, the industry continues to push boundaries and redefine storytelling. As we look forward to the future, the convergence of animation, gaming and the metaverse, coupled with advancements in AI and sustainable practices, promises an exciting era for creators and audiences alike. The journey into the realms of imagination has never been more thrilling, and 2024 is poised to be a landmark year in the evolution of animation and visual effects.

(This article has been contributed by Whistling Woods International vice president and CTO Chaitanya Chinchlikar, and AnimationXpress does not necessarily subscribe to these views.)