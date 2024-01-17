Generative AI company Immerso AI has announced partnership with IT company Yotta, at Vibrant Gujarat 2024.

With this partnership, Immerso AI – which is part of the Eros Investments Group – will leverage the Omniverse platform by NVIDIA and high-fidelity custom development to develop movie characters from the Eros Now library and Conversational AI and as avatars and characters for Gaming and other use cases. This development will leverage the NVIDIA powered reference architecture with NVIDIA Infiband Networking infrastructure as being deployed by Yotta in Q1 2024. The companies will leverage the recent partnership announcement between the Govt. of Gujarat, Gift City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) and Immerso AI Parks to engage local talent for research, development and deployment.

Immerso AI is into the deep technology and generative AI space based on intellectual property and licensed data. Yotta is a digital transformation service provider offering cloud, GPUs, data centre hosting, connectivity, cybersecurity services, cyber-workspaces, managed applications, and a range of managed IT services.

“India has the rich talent, vast scale, and deep pools of data to harness Generative AI to help solve the nation’s and the world’s greatest challenges,” said NVIDIA South Asia managing director Vishal Dhupar. “To help achieve this potential, NVIDIA is working with leading Indian businesses, as well as the larger ecosystem, to create cloud-based sovereign AI accelerated computing infrastructure.”

Government of Gujarat’s Department at Science and Technology principal secretary Mona Khandhar IAS mentioned, “Gujarat will play a pivotal role in the future of deep technology for digital India and we are very pleased with this collaboration from leading companies like NVIDIA, Yotta and Immerso AI in the Generative AI space developing in Gujarat.”

Immerso AI chief executive officer Ali Hussein said, “2024 is going to be the year of generative media, unlike other digital business infrastructure and performance will play a key role in generative media and gaming. Our core vision to develop India’s largest AIIP company is augmented with this partnership.”

Yotta co-founder & CEO Sunil Gupta shared, “Yotta is dedicated to harnessing AI’s power to transform various industries throughout India. Our collaboration with NVIDIA signifies a notable advancement in this endeavour, reinforcing our dedication to offering top-tier services to both existing and future clients. Through Immerso AI’s capabilities, we believe we can significantly enhance the M&E sector, greatly boosting our abilities in movie production and gaming development.

As of May 2023, the Indian generative AI landscape had more than 60 startups dedicated to offering solutions and services to their customers spread across various industry verticals. More than $590 million in funding has already flown into this space, with 2022 being the year with the heaviest funding inflow. 2024 will be a pivotal year in the development of generative AI eco-system in India and the native technology will cut across industry verticals.