Indian vernacular interactive entertainment platform Winzo has unveiled the Bharat Tech Triumph initiative, a program aimed at enhancing the global export of culturally relevant games and related technology originated in India.

Under the Bharat Tech Triumph initiative, Winzo will support research in deep tech for social gaming and cybersecurity, offering resources such as infrastructure, collaborative opportunities, funding, and access to real-world data. The initiative will facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing among local startups, the global gaming community, and academic institutions. TVAGA, along with other industry experts, including Rajesh Raju of Kalaari Capital, Justin Shriram Keeling of Lumikai, Anand Jain of CleverTap, and Neha Yadav of AWS, will identify high-potential technologies.

Winzo co-founder Paavan Nanda expressed, “Today, technology increasingly offers greater capability to propel advancement, foster innovation, and bolster socio-economic growth. At Winzo, we want to nurture innovation and contribute to the overall growth of the technology sector, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to Make in Bharat for the world.”

The initiative seeks to position India as a global powerhouse in technology innovation, emphasising real-time communication, high-speed computation, and scalable technology to cater to billions of consumers concurrently.

To establish a global footprint, select companies will be facilitated by Winzo to become part of the first India Pavilion at the Game Developers’ Conference in San Francisco in March 2024.