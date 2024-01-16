Indian gaming company Global Esports announced the addition of Edgar Chekera as the official sports psychologist to the team. He is set to lead the mental training sessions with Global Esports players as they prepare for the new VCT season, which includes the VCT Pacific 2024 in Seoul.

With a decade of experience, Chekera has a track record of enhancing the mental resilience and performance of elite athletes across various sports and esports organisations, including Fnatic, Excel, GUILD, and Manchester City Esports.

Chekera, a Zimbabwean-born professional based in the UK, brings a wealth of knowledge and success to his illustrious career. Over the past 10 years, he has supported performers in overcoming challenges and difficulties, working across 17 competitive sports, amassing 18 trophies, and contributing to over USD 2 million in prize winnings.

Talking about working with Global Esports Chekera said, “I am honoured to join Global Esports, an organisation synonymous with excellence in competitive gaming. My role as the Sports Psychologist is to address the psychological needs of the Global Esports roster. Collaborating with players and staff, I aim to empower each individual to become the best version of themselves. I am committed to supporting the coach’s vision of creating an environment that promotes growth and wellbeing. Together, we will strive for meaningful change and help the team reach its full potential.”

In his role, Chekera aims to drive a strong focus on fostering a positive and resilient mindset, helping the players navigate the challenges of competitive gaming, and ultimately, elevating their overall performance on the global stage.