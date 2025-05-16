Global expansion of ‘Vegesaurs’ marks new milestone in brand success 

The CGI-animated action-comedy series Vegesaurs is expanding its international journey. Co-invested and globally distributed by Studio 100 International, the pre-school series produced by Cheeky Little Media has won hearts of young audiences in more than 70 territories, including Australia, Canada, France, and the UK, and is now captivating viewers across the US.

After three successful seasons exploring themes like friendship, sharing, and play, the brand continues to evolve. Seasons four and five are currently in production, bringing the total episode count to 100 by 2026.

The show’s US presence is growing rapidly. Distributed by American Public Television, Vegesaurs airs on PBS member stations in key metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington D.C. and reaches more than 40 million US TV households.

Vegesaurs ranks among the platform’s top 10 most-viewed programmes – and is the second ABC- commissioned animated series after Bluey. On the BBC iPlayer in the UK, the series has achieved over 60 million views. Ginger, a young Tricarrotops (carrot-themed) and her friends, the three Pea-Rexes, are now preparing for their German TV debut in 2025 on a major kid’s broadcaster, details of which will be announced soon.

In addition, the licensing and merchandising programme is expanding. As Master Toy Partner, Epic Story Toys – the new toy division of distribution and licensing company Epic Story Media led by Kim Morris – has announced a full toy line set to launch internationally in early 2026.

The first product concepts were unveiled earlier this year at Spielwarenmesse Nuremberg and LA Preview. The toy partnership with Epic Story Toys marks a significant milestone for Cheeky Little Media and Studio 100 International as it supports the brand’s ongoing global growth.

The Vegesaurs universe is further amplified by strategic partnerships- including Macmillan Publishers, loyalty partner L–founders (winner of the Bologna Licensing Award 2024), a location-based entertainment partner, and an audio play series in Germany developed with Sony Music Entertainment under its Europa label. These partnerships demonstrate the brand’s broad retail and promotional potential across multiple categories.

Another highlight was the recent opening of the Vegesaurs Immersive Experience in Sydney, Australia – a family-friendly attraction that brings Ginger and her friends to life. The immersive multi-media experience invites children to run, swim, and fly with their favourite characters and discover a world full of imagination and adventure. Additional locations to expand into the US, Europe, and the Middle East are currently in the works.