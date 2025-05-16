‘Danny Phantom’ creator Butch Hartman establishes independent animation studio

Butch Hartman

The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom creator Butch Hartman has launched an independent animation venture Butch Hartman Studios, focused on developing and financing original content. The studio aims to produce both faith-based and mainstream programming, catering to children and families while expanding Hartman’s creative vision beyond his previous works.

Hartman, an Emmy and Annie Award-nominated animator, writer, director, producer, illustrator, and actor, has been a key figure in children’s entertainment for four decades. His most well-known creation, The Fairly OddParents, premiered nearly 25 years ago and remains Nickelodeon’s second longest-running series after SpongeBob SquarePants, with new audiences discovering it on streaming platforms.

“Our stories and shows are created and curated with families in mind. We’re working with some of the best animators in the business, many of whom I’ve worked with on other shows, to offer an enriching experience suitable for children of all ages. Our mandate is to provide safe entertainment where kids can be enthralled, excited and encouraged to set their imaginations free. My Christian faith has convinced me that in a world of almost unbearable uncertainty, the importance of fun and empowering kids’ entertainment has never been more profound,” Hartman shared in a statement shared on the official website of Butch Hartman Studios.

The first project from Butch Hartman Studios is the expansion of The Garden Cartoon, an animated series for children created by Hartman and executive produced by his wife, Julieann, through Garden Productions. Season one is available via Angel Studios and several streaming platforms through distribution partner N Circle Entertainment. Production has begun on season two, alongside plans for multiple Garden Cartoon films, some aligning with Christian holidays, which will be distributed by BMG-Global and other international partners.

Butch Hartman Studios brings together a global team of over 40 animation professionals, including veterans from Hartman’s previous productions, to develop engaging children’s content. With a focus on storytelling that resonates with young audiences, the studio operates as a full-service production hub. Taylor Bradbury, a longtime collaborator, serves as senior producer, overseeing creative and production efforts.

The studio’s privately funded development slate encompasses a diverse range of projects, including original faith-based properties and mainstream productions that emphasise positive themes and character-driven storytelling. Among the many initiatives currently in active development are:

Little Harps: A Guardian Angel school prepares new recruits to help kids down on Earth. For children aged three to eight.

Dragon Drive-Thru: Three little dragons run a fast-food stand in a medieval town. For children aged five to eight.

Family Fusion: Can two super-science families live next door to each other without destroying the neighborhood? For children aged six to 11.

Butch and Julieann Hartman established Hartman House, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting children and families in need worldwide. In addition to his decades-long career in animation, Hartman launched the Butch Hartman Art Academy, offering self-paced courses and personal coaching to inspire emerging artists, with a strong emphasis on community. He is a member of SAG-AFTRA and The Animation Guild and is represented by The Gotham Group and attorney Noël Lohr Arbaut.

