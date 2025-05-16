‘Shaun the Sheep’ returns to the BBC with brand new adventures for 30th anniversary 

Aardman and the BBC have joined forces once more to bring a fresh season of Shaun the Sheep, launching the show’s 30th anniversary. There are 20 episodes in store this May, each full of the usual craziness and mayhem.

The show begins with Shaun’s first ever double episode. Shirleyverse, airing on 24 May at 3:30pm on BBC One, CBBC, and BBC iPlayer.This heartwarming special sees Shaun impulsively wish away his loyal friend bitzer leading to an emotional story about the importance of friendship and valuing people close by.

From 24 May, viewers can stream the entire new series on BBC iPlayer. Every weekday from 26 May, Monday CBBC viewers who like to watch early will find new episodes from 7:00am.

“It’s a real joy to be marking Shaun the Sheep’s 30th anniversary with brand-new episodes on the BBC — our longtime creative partner. This new series continues to celebrate Shaun and the flock’s unique blend of warm and witty mischief through visual storytelling that aims to entertain all ages,” said Aardman chief creative director Sarah Cox.

BBC Children’s and Education director Patricia Hidalgo said, “We’re so proud of our longstanding relationship with Aardman, supporting British animation and bringing families more Shaun the Sheep adventures. As you would expect, the new episodes are brilliantly characterised and full of British humour, as we celebrate this very special anniversary year by bringing audiences together to be entertained by Shaun and his pals.”

Celebrating the day, BBC One and CBBC will also show Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave, Aardman’s Academy Award-winning film which first introduced the character Shaun the Sheep to audiences in 1995 on 24 May at 3pm. Vengeance Most Fowl, the latest BAFTA-award winning Wallace & Gromit short film, airs at 3:45pm on BBC One following the Shaun the Sheep episode. A double episode of the series will air on CBBC on 24 May at 3.30pm , followed by two back-to-back episodes and Shaun the Sheep The Movie at 5:00pm.

The series is now in its seventh season and can be seen in over 170 territories worldwide, for which it won a BAFTA and two International Emmy Awards. Classic events from the farm life starring Shaun the Sheep are given a comedic treatment by the flock of sheep.