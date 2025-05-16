From Sarawak to the world: Kre8tif! East 2025 champions regional talent

Left: An exhibitor showcasing an AI product at Kre8tif! East | Top right: Teams of MDEC and SDEC | Bottom right: Irwan Junaidy

In collaboration with the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) presented Kre8tif! East 2025 — a brand-new edition of the Kre8tif! experience — held in the heart of Borneo on 14 and 15 May.

The two-day event featured a dynamic mix of talks, presentations, and industry showcases. On the second day, the venue buzzed with energy as students, professionals, and enthusiasts filled the exhibition area, eager to engage with the latest in animation, gaming, and creative technologies.

The event brought together a vibrant mix of industry professionals, thought leaders, and creatives from across Southeast Asia and beyond, offering a platform to exchange ideas, celebrate cultural storytelling, and explore emerging opportunities in animation, gaming, and digital content.

In the session titled “Creating IPs for Global Consumption,” Warner Bros. Discovery director of originals and co-productions Carlene Tan shared insights on reimagining the iconic Tom & Jerry franchise with an Asian twist. She spoke about collaborating with the Singapore Tourism Board to weave local cultural elements into the show’s narrative.

Renowned animation filmmaker Hassan Muthalib, often referred to as the father of Malaysian animation, delivered an insightful talk titled “Aseanimation: Weaving Stories Across Southeast Asia,” where he discussed the unique styles and themes emerging from the region. Building on this, Irwan Junaidy, the co-founder of Malaysia’s The R&D Studio, spoke about embedding cultural references into animation storytelling. While showcasing his culturally rooted short films, he stressed the importance of prioritising narrative strength over cultural exposition.

Polygon Pictures CEO Yoichi Ataka presented an in-depth look at his studio’s approach to Japanese anime using computer graphics. He highlighted key stylistic differences between anime and Hollywood animation, focusing on elements such as colour palettes, frame movement, character design, eye expression, and lip synchronisation.

Venture Interactive founder Andrew Bong explored East Malaysia’s growing creative landscape in his talk “Borneo’s Creative Pulse: Academia, Artisans and Animators from Roots to Screens.” He spotlighted local talent and the potential of community-driven storytelling.

In the panel discussion “Kre8tif! Chat – Rise of the East,” MDEC head of business development (animation) Michelle Sta Maria, SDEC manager of innovation and entrepreneurship Khairool Adzelan Aman, and Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Centre (SCENIC) lead of ecosystem development Uliantie Sarjuni discussed the evolving creative ecosystems across Sarawak, Sabah, and East Malaysia. They explored initiatives and collaborations driving growth in animation and gaming across the region.

AirAsia Brand Co. head of IP development Izal Azlee presented “Beyond Borders: Brands to Content Evolution,” offering a look at how brands are transitioning into storytelling platforms and original content creation.

In the session “Safe Streaming for Kids,” Aqmal Harith from content acquisitions at the children’s streaming platform Durioo+ discussed the importance of building a secure and age-appropriate digital viewing environment for young audiences.

Kre8tif! East concluded with the exciting announcement that the event will return in 2026, with the next edition to be held in Sabah, further strengthening East Malaysia’s position in the regional creative economy.