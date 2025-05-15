Studio 100 records territory sales surge for ‘Heidi – Rescue of The Lynx’ before festival premiere

Cult icon Heidi continues to enchant audiences across generations and continents. Ahead of this year’s Marché du Film in Cannes, Studio 100 Film has secured multiple international deals for Heidi- Rescue of the Lynx, which will also make its international premiere at the market.

The new CGI-animated feature has been sold to several territories, including: France (Apollo Films), Baltics (ACME Film), Poland (Kino Świat), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo Audiovisuais), Italy (Adler Entertainment), UK (Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment), Hungary, Moldova, and Romania (ADS Service), former Yugoslavia (Blitz), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Bohemia Motion Pictures), Ukraine (Green Light Films), Turkey (Beşiktaş Kültür Merkezi), Greece (Zinos Panagiotidis), Israel (FilmHouse), and Iceland (Myndform). Studio 100 Film will continue selling the remaining territories, such as the USA, Latin America, Scandinavia, the Indian sub-continent, the Philippines and Mongolia during Marché du Film.

The film is set to premiere at the Goldener Spatz Festival, Germany’s most prestigious children’s film festival, which takes place from 1 to 7 June in Erfurt and Gera. Distributed by Leonine, its theatrical release in Germany is slated for 26 June 2025.

The official synopsis reads: Spirited eight-year-old Heidi lives with her grandfather, in a cottage in the mountains. When she finds an injured lynx kitten, she decides, together with her friend Peter, to help it and return it to its family – without her grandfather knowing. When a greedy businessman programmes up – who wants to build a sawmill in the mountains and sets traps for the lynx – things get complicated. On her mission to protect not only the lynx and its family but also the village and her Alpine home, Heidi uncovers her grandfather’s hidden past and faces the perils of nature, the lure of industrial greed, and the emotional pull of friendship.

Inspired by the novels of Johanna Spyri, the 80-minute CGI animation Heidi – Rescue of the Lynx stays true to the essence of the original story while introducing an all-new adventure that resonates with today’s audiences. The film is directed by Tobias Schwarz (Tarzan II, Anastasia, Maya and the Golden Orb, The Queen’s Corgi) and is a co-production between Studio 100 International, 3 Doubles Producciones, and Hotel Hungaria Animation, in association with Studio Isar Animation. It is produced by Thorsten Wegener and Dario Sanchez, with the script written by Rob Sprackling (Gnomeo & Juliet, The Queen’s Corgi).

Studio 100 Film will unveil Heidi- Rescue of the Lynx exclusively and for the first time internationally at this year’s Cannes market. As well as the screening on 15 May on Thursday at 5:45 PM at Olympia 7, the film will be screened online on 15 May at 11:00 AM. During Marché du Film, Studio 100 Film will be based at Résidence Le Gray d’Albion, Apartment 6B2.