Imagine a world where your imagination has no limits, where you can explore new dimensions, interact with people from all over the globe, and experience things that you never thought were possible. This world is called the Metaverse, and it is rapidly evolving with cutting-edge technologies and innovative platforms. One such platform is Gamitronics Studio’s PartyNite – India का अपना Metaverse (India’s very own Metaverse), where you can attend virtual events, concerts, and parties with friends and strangers alike and has created quite a stir with its pioneering collaborations with brands and celebrities. But that’s not all – Gamitronics has recently launched Brahamand, a Generative AI-powered tool that will change the game altogether, allowing you to create and explore endless possibilities of 3D models and environments. Generative AI can help in producing content including text, imagery, audio and synthetic data. It does everything in a matter of seconds.

In conversation with AnimationXpress, Gamitronics CEO Rajat Ojha shared that for Brahamand, they are using “sophisticated large language models” where they are “training their AI to understand strings of words and fetch the best result.”

“We figured that every brand had to reach out to us to get a custom world and events, which kept us busy,” Ojha said. “But with Brahamand, brands can create their own world the way they want, with just text prompts.” Using the tool, brands can not only create a 3D world but also launch events. The Hyderabad-based company is extending the tools for Avatar creation as well. “Even our visitors can benefit from this as world building is an integral part of PartyNite’s vision 2023,” he said.

It’s fascinating to learn about the inspiration behind the name of Brahamand. According to Ojha, the team envisioned all the possibilities that could exist in the universe while building this tool, which is why they chose the name Brahamand, meaning “the universe” in Hindi. Although the name may sound a bit complicated for the westerners, Ojha states that even they were able to easily pronounce it during testing. He believes that “the meaning of the word gives it a recall value since there’s no limit to what’s possible” with their tool.

Explaining the tool’s intricate details, he said, “Soon, you can ask for a building with 14 floors, pool on top, garden on fourth floor and the building to be by the beach. And Brahamand will create this.” One can also ask the tool for a six feet tall person with round glasses wearing a tuxedo, and the tool will create it. “If you are planning for a car launch at Times Square, it is possible,” Ojha stated. “Currently interactions are not there but it’s just about time when we will add interactions in it.”

When the team built PartyNite, they wanted it to be a platform and not a service company. So they successfully built every possible tool that’s important to fit into the current world definition of Metaverse. Whoever wanted their presence in PartyNite (not as a visitor but owners of brands, corporate, or any land), approached Gamitronics. Therefore, the studio got busy creating their custom avatars, their world and their events.

“Brahamand and our other customisation tools will enable anybody and everybody to come and build their own space with just simple text prompts. They can then further customise it,” Ojha highlighted. This gives them an immense opportunity to scale the platform significantly. “So if a car manufacturer wants to launch his car in a particular setting with the company’s CEO addressing everyone, the company can do it in no time. It is truly the creators’ era. We are also in an acquisition and partnership spree.”

The new tool will actually benefit any industry which works in the 3D domain like Metaverse, game studios, animation studios, architectural firms, simulation companies and the likes. But Gamitronics is not taking the Generative AI powered tool beyond PartyNite for the time being.

Tossing the other side of the coin, the advent of AI has led to the ongoing tension of jobs being taken away. An opposing view says that it will become a powerful tool across industries. The creator of Brahamand feels that saying AI won’t take away many jobs, would be fooling people.

“I don’t like to sugar coat things. Yes AI will take away jobs how we see them today. But actually speaking, it’s time to evolve ourselves and be ready for what’s coming,” Ojha stated. “AI is already a powerful tool across industries and it’s just the beginning. We should pass on regular mundane things to AI and be doing smarter things and actual creative imaginative things. There’ll be new types of jobs which will evolve just like how it happens with every technological evolution.”

The fact that India is rubbing shoulders with the west in the Metaverse sector makes Ojha very happy. “There’s clarity in terms of expectation in the market so it’s easier for brands and other people to figure out the right validations of the technology. It’s no more a cash grab in India, it started providing real value and ROI,” he shared.

Talking about the studio’s upcoming projects, Ojha revealed that all their projects will be coming on PartyNite. He concluded by revealing, “We are building some extremely revolutionary features which will unfold in the next few months. You should definitely look out for our Web3 car game which will enable everyone to have a car in PartyNite; and then how they use that car is going to be something never done before; at least, in the driving games category. However, the game will still be playable inside PartyNite. We are also building our own analytics engine which is absolutely Metaverse-centric.”

Overall, the emergence of Metaverse platforms like PartyNite and technologies like Brahamand is opening up new possibilities for creativity and innovation in the digital world. It will be interesting to see how these developments shape the future of entertainment, commerce, and social interaction in the coming years.