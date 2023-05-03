DNEG, a world-leading visual entertainment services company, announced the hiring of Tom Williams in the position of visual effects (VFX) division episodic managing director. Williams will be based out of the company’s studio in London.

He brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his new role at DNEG including10 years in management roles at Sky and 10 years at Abbey Road Studios. He spent the last five years at MPC, where he held several roles, including managing director, episodic, and most recently VFX president.

Williams’ appointment supports DNEG’s focus on expanding its episodic VFX offering, in addition to the work it delivers for its feature film clients. DNEG’s episodic team has been honoured with several industry awards in recent years, including two Primetime Emmys (Star Trek: Discovery and Chernobyl) and three Visual Effects Society Awards (for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Foundation). The team has recently delivered acclaimed VFX work on major projects such as The Last of Us (HBO Max), Extrapolations (Apple TV+), Stranger Things (Season 4) (Netflix), and Citadel (Amazon Prime).

“This is an exciting time to be joining DNEG, as the company doubles-down on its ambitions in the episodic VFX space to cater to high demand for its industry-leading services,” said Williams. “Over the last few years, DNEG has established itself as a destination for directors and showrunners who want to create truly spectacular visual experiences. As we explore how we can build on the amazing work that the DNEG episodic teams are already doing around the world, I look forward to contributing and sharing my experience and insights, and to leading the team to even greater heights.”

As managing director, episodic, Williams will drive episodic VFX services globally and support episodic clients across DNEG and ReDefine, in partnership with the executive teams across both brands. Williams will report to DNEG VFX(Canada) and ReDefine managing director Rohan Desai.

“I am delighted to welcome Tom to DNEG, and I know that his years of leadership experience will prove tremendously beneficial as we continue to expand our focus on episodic VFX work,” said Desai. “In recent years, we have had some great successes, delivering some truly inspirational work for our episodic clients across both DNEG and ReDefine, and I look forward to working closely with Tom to build upon these firm foundations to bring our clients the very best of what both DNEG and ReDefine have to offer.”

DNEG is currently in production on a slate of exciting projects for its Hollywood and global studio clients, including Oppenheimer, Fast X, Nimona, American Born Chinese, Furiosa, The Flash, Mickey 17, Garfield, Aquamanand the Lost Kingdom, Coyote vs Acme, Haunted Mansion, Meg 2: The Trench, and more.