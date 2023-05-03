FutureWorks, a fast-growing end-to-end film studio with a portfolio of productions such as The Peripheral, Darlings and Westworld, is expanding its presence with the opening of a VFX studio in Hyderabad, India. Offering fully fledged visual effects services, the new facility will extend the capacity of the FutureWorks studio ecosystem.

The Hyderabad studio will operate under the same policies as other FutureWorks locations, with equal access to training and software. Integrating seamlessly with Chennai and Mumbai, Hyderabad will service new and existing clients, as well as attract and nurture new artist talent in the region.

“This new state-of-the-art facility in the vibrant city of Hyderabad is equipped to handle 24/7 operations, providing increased flexibility for our teams’ work schedules and ensuring seamless collaboration across time zones,” said FutureWorks VFX supervisor Gouri Shankar. “We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling, and we look forward to bringing a new era of cinematic magic to life.”

“Hyderabad’s fast growing film market and unique, vibrant artist community made it the ideal choice for us. In the face of the looming talent crisis within our industry, we believe in bringing our studios to where the talent resides. This way our artists can use the studio space to stay connected and creatively engaged without having to uproot their lives and move to a different location,” said FutureWorks managing director and founder Gaurav Gupta.

FutureWorks first opened a Hyderabad location with a small team connecting remotely during the covid pandemic, and this team has played an integral part in the growth of FutureWorks VFX Services. Underlining the company’s commitment to providing collaborative workspaces for artists, FutureWorks is now expanding this location into a full VFX studio.

The Hyderabad location is the second studio in FutureWorks’ ecosystem that is fully dedicated to VFX services. It plays an integral part in the company’s continued expansion strategy to level up its capacity to address the growing demand for its services.