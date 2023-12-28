Rajiv Chilaka (second from left) and Green Gold COO Srinivas Chilakalapudi (second from right)

Green Gold Animation’s iconic character Chhota Bheem has become a household name over the years. But before bidding adieu to 2023, the Indian studio added yet another feather to its cap by announcing that it is entering live-action production under the banner Chilaka Productions.

The Chilaka Productions team recently launched its logo at a press conference in the presence of ace producers Allu Aravind and Sharrath Marar.

This year, Green Gold celebrated the 15th anniversary of its much-loved animation series Chhota Bheem by foraying into live-action with its first feature film on the popular character. The teaser of the film, titled Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan, was unveiled at an event in Mumbai this September.

Animation Xpress got in touch with Chhota Bheem creator and Green Gold Animation founder & managing director Rajiv Chilaka to know about the latest venture and his vision ahead.

You entered the animation industry almost 20 years back and Green Gold Animations projects have become a household name. Were you always keen on expanding to live-action?

When we started in the animation world nearly 20 years ago, our goal was to bring joy and entertainment to households. While we initially focused on animation, the idea of expanding into live-action has always intrigued us. Over time, as technology and storytelling evolved, we saw an opportunity to venture into the live-action realm.

The decision to explore live-action is a natural progression for us. Our goal is to continue providing our audience with a wide range of engaging and surprising experiences. So, while our roots are in animation, the journey into live-action marks a significant milestone for us and is a thrilling new chapter for Green Gold Animation.

Could you tell us about your association with Allu Aravind?

Our association with Allu Aravind holds a special place in our journey. Back in 2013, he played a crucial role as the distributor for the Telugu version of our movie, Chhota Bheem and the Throne of Bali which greatly contributed to the success of the film in the Telugu market. Now, we look to him for guidance as a successful producer, appreciating his advice in the entertainment industry.

Which projects are currently under production?

Currently, we’re busy working on several exciting projects at Chilaka Productions. While we can’t dive into specific details at the moment, rest assured that our team is dedicated to bringing you some fantastic content. We are excited about various interesting and varied initiatives, and we can’t wait to tell you more about them when the time is appropriate.

You recently forayed into VFX and also started the live-action division. How was it planned out? Please share something about the team size, projects done, and so on for each division.

The expansion into VFX and the initiation of the live-action division were strategic decisions to offer our audience more immersive experiences. We put together a committed group of people with an eye for visual effects for the VFX branch. We’ve made sure there is a talented and dynamic group to manage a range of VFX tasks, even though the team size may change depending on the demands of the project. Right now, we’re concentrating on smoothly integrating visual effects into our animations to improve visual storytelling.

The live-action division was born from an idea to bring our animated characters to life in a new dimension. The team size and specific project details are still in the early stages, but we are putting together a talented group with experience in live-action production. Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan is our first project in this division, and we’re excited about the potential for more live-action projects in the future.

With the beginning of Chilaka Productions, do you plan to invest in any innovative technology?

Since Chilaka Productions was founded, our goal has been to explore cutting-edge technologies, particularly those that improve live-action filmmaking. We are currently evaluating investments in technology that can improve the quality and experience of our live-action projects, however, precise plans are still in the early stages of development.

By utilising cutting-edge technologies, we aim to remain at the forefront of innovations and provide our audience with top-notch entertainment. We are enthusiastic about the possibility of investing in cutting-edge resources that will influence the direction of our live-action projects at Chilaka Productions.

Chilaka who has been passionate about filmmaking, has shown his prowess in the field of animation. His character Chhota Bheem has been a superbly successful IP with licensing and merchandising. It would be interesting to see how Chilaka gives shape to his dream of feature filmmaking.