XR Games and Sony Pictures VR took home Best in Gaming and Best in the World (across all categories) for the VR Shooter Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded at The Australian XR Festival Awards 2023.

The Australian XR Festival 2023 was held at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) in Melbourne from 19 to 21 December 2023. It concluded with the awards ceremony.

The awards showcase and celebrate talent in the creative tech industries including those working in gaming, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), creative AI, animation and digital arts.

The line-up of 25 finalists included industry heavyweights Sony Pictures VR, XR Games, Ubisoft, Atari, Sugar CS, T&DA, Arvore and more.

The three-day festival included industry events and a public showcase, offering people the opportunity to experience creative technology from around the world in person.

Festival director and founder Matt Kirby said, “It was amazing to see the reactions of people of all ages experiencing VR for the first time and wanting to learn more about how they can get a device in their home or business. It was also fantastic to see gaming fans enjoying battling it out in their favourite games on the massive screen at ACMI.”

The awards showcased both local and international talent through nine different categories. A special industry achievement award honoured Amir Satvat, a leading voice in global gaming from the US, for his work in ensuring the ongoing strength of the industry. City of Melbourne councillor Jamal Hakim presented the award to Satvat, recognising the work that he has done in connecting members of the gaming community to job opportunities.

The Australian XR Festival was founded off the back of the Qld XR Festival, which launched in 2021.

Australian XR Festival category winners are listed below:

Best in Animation

Chomp

By Ben Nixon

Best in Augmented Reality Social Media Filters

Corgi Run

By Eddy Adams

Best in Augmented Reality Experiences #1 (Dual Winners)

878AD: Winchester Revealed

By Sugar Creative, Hampshire Cultural Trust, Ubisoft and Sarner

Best in Augmented Reality Experiences #2 (Dual Winners)

Coopers AR

By T&DA, Special Australia, KWPX, Alt.VFX

Best in Creative AI

The Rose

By Hilary Campilan, Chrissy Brook & Michaela Betts

Best in Digital Art

New Organism

By Lisa Meinesz

Best in Gaming

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

By XR Games & Sony Pictures VR

Best in Short Films

Mug

By Yegar Bugayenko

Best in Virtual Reality (VR) Passive Immersive Experiences

Dragon Magic & Freedom Giants

By Juliana Loh, Chris Madsen & Mada De Leeuw

Best in Virtual Reality (VR) Interactive Immersive Experiences

Julaymba

By Phoria

Best in Melbourne (across all categories)

To Stop Time

By ReVerse Butcher & Kylie Supski

Best in Australia (across all categories)

Julaymba

By Phoria

Best in the World (across all categories)

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

By XR Games & Sony Pictures VR

International Special Industry Achievement Award

For outstanding contribution to the Creative Tech Industry

Amir Satvat