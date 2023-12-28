XR Games and Sony Pictures VR took home Best in Gaming and Best in the World (across all categories) for the VR Shooter Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded at The Australian XR Festival Awards 2023.
The Australian XR Festival 2023 was held at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) in Melbourne from 19 to 21 December 2023. It concluded with the awards ceremony.
The awards showcase and celebrate talent in the creative tech industries including those working in gaming, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), creative AI, animation and digital arts.
The line-up of 25 finalists included industry heavyweights Sony Pictures VR, XR Games, Ubisoft, Atari, Sugar CS, T&DA, Arvore and more.
The three-day festival included industry events and a public showcase, offering people the opportunity to experience creative technology from around the world in person.
Festival director and founder Matt Kirby said, “It was amazing to see the reactions of people of all ages experiencing VR for the first time and wanting to learn more about how they can get a device in their home or business. It was also fantastic to see gaming fans enjoying battling it out in their favourite games on the massive screen at ACMI.”
The awards showcased both local and international talent through nine different categories. A special industry achievement award honoured Amir Satvat, a leading voice in global gaming from the US, for his work in ensuring the ongoing strength of the industry. City of Melbourne councillor Jamal Hakim presented the award to Satvat, recognising the work that he has done in connecting members of the gaming community to job opportunities.
The Australian XR Festival was founded off the back of the Qld XR Festival, which launched in 2021.
Australian XR Festival category winners are listed below:
Best in Animation
Chomp
By Ben Nixon
Best in Augmented Reality Social Media Filters
Corgi Run
By Eddy Adams
Best in Augmented Reality Experiences #1 (Dual Winners)
878AD: Winchester Revealed
By Sugar Creative, Hampshire Cultural Trust, Ubisoft and Sarner
Best in Augmented Reality Experiences #2 (Dual Winners)
Coopers AR
By T&DA, Special Australia, KWPX, Alt.VFX
Best in Creative AI
The Rose
By Hilary Campilan, Chrissy Brook & Michaela Betts
Best in Digital Art
New Organism
By Lisa Meinesz
Best in Gaming
Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded
By XR Games & Sony Pictures VR
Best in Short Films
Mug
By Yegar Bugayenko
Best in Virtual Reality (VR) Passive Immersive Experiences
Dragon Magic & Freedom Giants
By Juliana Loh, Chris Madsen & Mada De Leeuw
Best in Virtual Reality (VR) Interactive Immersive Experiences
Julaymba
By Phoria
Best in Melbourne (across all categories)
To Stop Time
By ReVerse Butcher & Kylie Supski
Best in Australia (across all categories)
Julaymba
By Phoria
Best in the World (across all categories)
Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded
By XR Games & Sony Pictures VR
International Special Industry Achievement Award
For outstanding contribution to the Creative Tech Industry
Amir Satvat