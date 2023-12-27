Creative studio Fairview Portals and pioneer in virtual world development Supersocial announce the launch of New Line Cinema’s Elf North Pole Workshop, first-of-its-kind Roblox experience based on the iconic holiday film.

The experience was developed in partnership with the storied Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group. Supersocial and Fairview Portals plan to expand upon the virtual immersive space launching new features and experiences in the coming months that bring holiday spirit to the Roblox community all year-long.

The immersive space, rooted in the spirit of community and togetherness, mirrors the themes of the classic movie. Users can don elf hats and choose from three vital workshop roles: Wish Taker, Toy Maker and Gift Wrapper.

Each role contributes to the success of Santa’s Workshop, fostering collaboration and teamwork, with the community’s collective progress and rewards the helpful elves with presents and digital wearables. The enchanting virtual experience invites users of all ages to step into the festive landscape and embrace their inner elf.

“Elf has become a holiday classic over the last two decades, and we are excited for the opportunity to expand the magical world Fairview Portals created in collaboration with Supersocial into the hugely popular Roblox platform,” said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group creative strategy & film operations SVP Ricky Tydus.

“This project was a labour of love and an exciting journey for the Supersocial team that captures the whimsy and joy of the holiday season,” said Supersocial founder and CEO Yonatan Raz-Fridman. “We set out to deliver an immersive and visually stunning experience for players, honouring our commitment to pushing the boundaries of interactive entertainment.” Elf North Pole Workshop goes beyond aesthetics, offering an innovative play that combines community with nostalgic surprises that generate new experiences with each visit.

The visual landscape of Elf North Pole Workshop draws inspiration from the classic stop-motion animation style. Fairview Portals in collaboration with Supersocial, employed special artistic effects such as tilt-shift camera, desaturated environments, material-inspired textures, and frame rate limiters to recreate the timeless charm of a stop-motion world seamlessly in real-time on the Roblox platform.