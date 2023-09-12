New adventure begins as the iconic character, Chhota Bheem, steps out of the animated world and onto the big screen as a live action feature film. Creators made the announcement of the same in Mumbai today, celebrating 15 incredible years of the much-loved animation series.

This cinematic venture by Green Gold Studios will bring to life the enchanting world of Chhota Bheem like never before, with real actors portraying cherished characters. An exclusive teaser of this ground-breaking live-action film, offering a glimpse into the magical world of Chhota Bheem was unveiled in the presence of the cast and crew.

Under the banner Green Gold Studios, the film is produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka, with co-production by Srinivas Chilakalapudi and Bharath Laxmipati. The film marks Green Gold’s foray into the live action space.

“Chhota Bheem is one of the most beloved characters in the world of animation. It was high time we brought him to life, and I am certain that children and the whole family everywhere will adore it. Our cast has done remarkable work on this film, and I can hardly wait to share it with you all,” said Chhota Bheem producer-director Rajiv Chilaka.

The star-studded cast includes renowned actors. Anupam Kher takes on the role of Guru Shambhu, while Makrand Deshpande portrays Skandhi. The central character, Chhota Bheem, is brought to life by the talented Yagya Bhasin, and Aashriya Mishra shines as Chutki. Surabhi Tiwari of Shagun fame will be seen as Tuntun Mausi.

The creative forces behind this cinematic marvel are nothing short of exceptional. Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and written by Niraj Vikram, the film Chhota Bheem promises a captivating narrative. The have planned a May 2024 release for the film.

The music, composed by Raghav Sachar, sets the perfect tone and the casting, masterfully done by Mukesh Chhabra, brings the characters to life in the most captivating way. The film’s visual effects are supervised by Junaid Ullah, ensuring a visual spectacle.