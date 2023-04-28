Streets are decked with garlands and kindled lamps, as a grand laddoo bash arrives from Dholakpur with POGO! India’s homegrown kids’ entertainment channel POGO, is all set to celebrate the 15-year milestone of India’s most popular animated superhero Chhota Bheem.

As part of the month-long anniversary campaign, the channel will bring the exciting adventures of India’s beloved cartoon character Chhota Bheem in various avatars for its fans across India with new Big Picture and series, movie premieres, digital initiatives as well as on-ground birthday celebrations.

“We are thrilled to be the pioneers in kids’ entertainment, Indian original content and cherish this 15-year long partnership which brought Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Raju and many adorable characters and their adventures to the homes of millions of kids across India, setting new benchmarks for India’s animation industry,” said Warner Bros. Discovery kids cluster South Asia head Uttam Pal Singh. “To celebrate the 15-year milestone, we are delighted to debut the globally successful series Mighty Little Bheem for the first time on Indian Television. This delectable adventure comedy series and our Chhota Bheem Big Pictures and movies will continue to engage audiences across the country.”

“For 15 years, kids and families across the world have connected with the fascinating tales and globe-trotting adventures of Bheem and his friends, representing Indian culture,” said Green Gold Animation founder & CEO and Chhota Bheem creator Rajiv Chilaka. “With POGO, Chhota Bheem became a cultural phenomenon transcending generations and borders, furthering India’s burgeoning animation industry. We are thrilled to further our partnership with POGO and excited for the channel’s audience to experience Bheem’s newest avtaar – Mighty Little Bheem for the first time.”

Kickstarting the on-air celebrations, the channel will invite kids to witness Chhota Bheem’s triumph over Mahavinashi in a special blockbuster telefeature, Mahavinashi ka Badla on Sunday, 30 April at 11:30 am. Additionally, starting 30 April at 9:30 am, the kids channel will invite fans to enjoy the premier of globally successful series Mighty Little Bheem as he travels through his city on epic adventures, often in search of ladoo, every Monday to Friday. That’s not all! Throughout May, audiences will get to enjoy the might of their favourite superhero, starting with the movie premiere of Yamlok Ki Khoj on Monday, 1 May at 11:30 am and the brand-new Big Picture where Chhota Bheem faces another Big Villain, Damyan ki Dehshat beginning 7 May every Sunday at 11:30 am and thereafter every Sunday.

The channel’s celebration campaign is co-powered by Kellogs, Mother Dairy, Sunfeast Bounce Biscuit and Fresca, along with Associate sponsors Glucon D and Godrej Magic Handwash. Along with Little Singham, Chhota Bheem will visit its fans at leading malls across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Mangalore. Along with a big three-tier laddoo cake cutting, this campaign will include engaging challenges, live performances, and games for parents and kids around Bheem’s favourite food, Laddoos, with exciting prizes.

POGO will also commemorate 15 golden years of the iconic animated superhero Chhota Bheem across its social media handles. Throughout summer, with #HBDBheem and #LaddooGames series on Instagram, the channel will invite fans to chant and dance to the “Laddoo Khake Bolo Happy Birthday Bheem” song and participate in exciting games such as treasure hunt, pictionary and many more for memorable gifts.