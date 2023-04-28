Walt Disney Animation Studios debuted the trailer for Wish on ABC’s Good Morning America, opening exclusively in theatres on Wednesday, 22 November 2023. The all-new musical-comedy welcomes audiences to Rosas, a fantastical land located off the Iberian Peninsula.

“Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes,” said Chris Buck, who directs the film with Fawn Veerasunthorn. “People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires—someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when.”

“We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation’s 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honour that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team,” added Veerasunthorn.

The trailer introduces 17-year-old Asha (voiced by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose); the powerful King Magnifico (voiced by Chris Pine); Asha’s pet goat, Valentino (voiced by Alan Tudyk); and Star, a celestial ball of boundless energy that Asha’s wish calls down from the sky. It also features a snippet of the song This Wish, performed by DeBose—one of several songs written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice for the film.

In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Disney’s Wish is produced by Peter Del Vecho and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes. Jennifer Lee executive produces and serves as a writer on the project with Allison Moore. It features original songs by Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Rice, plus a score by Dave Metzger.