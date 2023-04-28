Racing 72H, the anticipated eighth animated feature film of Winsing Animation is ready to hit the theatres on 29 April in mainland China.

Following successful seasons of animated TV series within the racing franchise internationally, Racing 72H is the first time China’s Winsing brings the racing theme to the big screen. The theme has sparked trends and topics on the internet. On 21 April, the crew of the film appeared on the opening red carpet of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival, with the movie’s main character GG Bond in a mascot costume on stage.

The film begins with the star agent GG Bond being invited to attend the opening ceremony of the latest season of the floating Racing City. However, GG Bond unexpectedly receives an urgent mission: the perpetual stone, aka the core energy source, which supports the city on the float, is stolen. At this stage, the racing city is about to collapse. GG Bond must find the stone within 72 hours! An exciting and thrilling adventure of race begins…

Racing 72H is about a racing competition while also conveying the spirit of GG Bond’s optimism and determination. It is inevitable to encounter setbacks on the path of growth, but with the support of family, and the companionship of friends, one can hold firm to their beliefs and keep moving forward.

To narrate the story more vividly, the feature film reaches the next level of CGI techniques to present ultra-realistic race scenes and super stylish racing cars visually along with an immersive audio experience at the cinema. Winsing’s decade-long experience in producing high-quality animated feature films allows it to do that.

At HKFilmart this year, the unveiling of Racing 72H attracted attention from international buyers. With its theatrical release, meanwhile, and a recent debut of several kids-targeted new animated series through main TV channels and online portals, the company continues to look for distribution opportunities worldwide.