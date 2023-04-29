Media company World of Wonder announced a new addition to streaming service WOW Presents Plus – cult classic Galaxy High.

From the genius mind of producer/director Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Harry Potter) this animated series features characters from voice actor Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons) and music by Don Felder of pioneering rock band The Eagles. Galaxy High is World of Wonder’s first licensed series for the platform, expanding offerings for subscribers including additional projects in the animation space.

Fish-out-of-water story Galaxy High follows two Earth teenagers who are accepted into the intergalactic high school on an asteroid. Doyle Cleverlobe was a skilled athlete and popular on Earth, while Aimee Brighttower was shy and the smartest girl in school. Once in space, their roles are reversed. The alien teenagers seem to accept Aimee, while Doyle tends to rub the aliens the wrong way.

The series joins WOW’s acclaimed original animated projects Drag Tots and Why R Humans on the platform, along with WOW’s extensive unscripted library including The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Party Monster, Freedia Got a Gun and the global Drag Race franchise.

All thirteen episodes of Galaxy High will be available to watch on WOW Presents Plus starting 28 April at 3 pm PT.