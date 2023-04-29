The popular video game Vampire Survivors is getting an animated series for television. Story Kitchen is partnering with the game’s creator Luca “Poncle” Galante to bring the gothic horror casual game to TV, reported Deadline.

“Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements,” reads its official description. The point of the game is to stay alive as long as possible as hordes of monsters attack you. In this game, players do not need to attack. Their game character is automatically attacking, and players only have to control the attacks. “There’s no place to hide. All players can do is survive a cursed night and get as much gold as possible for the next survivor, before Death inevitably puts an end to their struggles.”

The synopsis of the game reads: The year 2021, Rural Italy, there lived an evil person named Bisconte Draculó, whose many evil magics created a bad world filled with famine and suffering. It’s now up to the members of the Belpaese family to end his reign of terror and return good food to the table.

The game’s creator Galante said in a statement, “The most important thing in Vampire Survivors is the story, so it’s a dream come true to see what started as a little indie game I made on my weekends come to life as an animated TV show! It’s also great to be partnering up with such experienced and talented people to make the show. I do wonder if they’ve realised that there isn’t a single vampire in Vampire Survivors, though.”

The makers of the adaptation are currently on the lookout for a writer and the project will be shopped to animated TV network buyers.

Earlier this month, Vampire Survivors won in the Best Game and the Best Game Design categories at the Bafta Game Awards. It also won The National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers award in February of this year. The game was launched on Steam in October 2022 and has taken off since then.

Story Kitchen is founded by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, Sonic the Hedgehog films’ producer Dmitri M. Johnson and former APA partner Mike Goldberg. According to the company, its focus is on “the creation – and amplification – of World-Building Action and Non-Traditional Intellectual Property. If all the world’s a stage, Story Kitchen aims to be the Shakespearean leader in Gun-Fu, Popcorn-Fu and Controller-Fu.”