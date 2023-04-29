Disney Branded Television recently shared that original animated comedy-adventure series Hailey’s On It! will premiere 8 June at 8 pm EDT/PDT on Disney Channel, Disney XD and next day on Disney+. The series has been created and executive produced by Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything).

Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging and sometimes impractical- tasks in order to save the world.

The cast in recurring roles include Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Hailey’s dad, Kai; Julie Bowen (Modern Family) as Hailey’s mom, Patricia; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Hailey’s academic rival, A.C.; Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as high-energy scientist from the future The Professor; Nik Dodani (Atypical) as Hailey’s classmate Thad; Judy Alice Lee (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Scott’s younger sister, Becker; Amanda Leighton (This Is Us) as the most popular girl in school, Kristine; Joy Osmanski (Stargirl) as Scott’s mom, Sunny and Nico Santos (Superstore) as Hailey’s classmate, Jonathan.

The star-studded guest cast includes Brian Jordan Alvarez (M3GAN), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Mick Foley, comedian Jo Koy, Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), Bebe Neuwirth (Frasier), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Brandon Mychal Smith (Sonny with a Chance), Martin Starr (Party Down) and legendary satirist Al Yankovic (professionally known as Weird Al).

Hailey’s On It! features music from a cross-section of popular genres, from K-Pop to musical theatre to pop-rock to EDM. A digital soundtrack with six original songs is set for release on 9 June on Walt Disney Records. Emmy Award-nominated Matthew Tishler (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and Emmy Award-nominated Andrew Underberg (The J Team) are the series’ songwriters and composers.

Coinciding with the series premiere, DisneyNOW will launch themed updates in two games: Bubble Burst and Color Splash. Additionally, several Theme Song Takeover, Broken Karaoke and Chibi Tiny Tales shorts featuring characters from the series will begin rolling out in July on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube, and DisneyNOW.

In addition to Stanton and Bunje, Howy Parkins (Disney Junior’s The Lion Guard) is co-executive producer and supervising director, Wade Wisinski (The Owl House) is producer, Karen Graci (Tuca & Bertie) is story editor, Lee Ann Dufour (The Breadwinner) is art director, and Cat Harman-Mitchell (The Owl House) and Leslie Park (Paradise PD) are directors. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.