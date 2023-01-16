Disney reveales trailer for ‘The Owl House’ season three’s special episode

The official trailer for The Owl House season three’s second special episode has been released by Disney Channel. For the Future, which serves as both the season’s and the show’s penultimate episode, transports viewers back to the Boiling Isles. To rescue the Isles and everyone on it, Luz and her allies must battle Belos once more in a race against time.

After fleeing Belos and The Collector at the end of season two, Amity, Gus, Willow, and Hunter were trapped in the human realm when viewers last saw Luz. They searched for a route back to the Isles for several months without success. After a fright with Hunter, they eventually succeeded, and they returned through the portal to the world of demons with Luz’s mother, Camila. Vee stayed back to monitor events in the human realm. After they return, episode two will kick off.

The latest teaser, which runs for just under a minute, reveals that Luz and crew will return to an Isles that is almost completely different. It ultimately exposes King’s destiny, who has been The Collector’s friend since making a promise to appear in the season two finale. He can’t refuse The Collector’s requests lest things worsen, but he’s one of a few witches and demons still in charge of his mind. Other beloved characters like Eda, Hooty, Lilith, and Raine’s fate are also teased in the video.

Dana Terrace is the creator and executive producer of The Owl House. The cast includes Sarah-Nicole Robles, Mae Whitman, Zeno Robinson, Tati Gabrielle, Issac Ryan Brown, Elizabeth Grullon, Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, Matthew Rhys, and Fryda Wolff. This season being the last season of the show consists of three 44-minute specials. Although a release date for the finale is yet unknown, it is anticipated to arrive in the spring.



The penultimate episode of The Owl House will air on Disney Channel on Saturday 21 January at 9 pm ET. The same day at 10 pm ET, it will be available on YouTube. All the previous episodes are now available on Disney+.