'Gladium' and 'Princess Farmer' coming to GX.games for free in January as part of GX.games monthly drop

GX.games – the platform where creators and developers meet the 20 million strong audience of the Opera GX gaming browser – will offer two popular indie games for free as part of the ‘GX.games Monthly Drop’ initiative introduced last year.

“With our GX.games Monthly Drop for January you’re getting your hands on the most awesome and creative indie games for free in just a few clicks. GX is seeing Gladium and Princess Farmer landing on the platform, you can Claim and keep both of these popular indie gems so you can play them to your heart’s content,”said Opera VP of content acquisition Mattijs de Valk.

Last year, GX.games gave away hundreds of dollars worth of top quality indie games. But that figure is set to triple this year, with new claim it for free games set to drop on GX.games every week from now through to the summer.

The first game landing on GX.games this month is Gladium from Eirik Wiklund – a fast-paced action-combat game set in the Roman gladiatorial era. Taking control of a pixel-based warrior, your goal is to navigate through countless bloody encounters with enemy gladiators, each with their own mechanics and tactics, until only one remains. Fans of the Dark Souls series will feel immediately at home with Gladium’s skill-based combat mechanics and brutal boss fights, which will be available to claim for free and keep forever starting from the 12 January.

Next up is the charming match3 puzzle and visual novel game Princess Farmer, from Whitethorn Games, which will be available download and claim from 19January. In the game, which received a 94 per cent ‘very positive’ score on Steam, you control a rabbit who’s also an ordinary farmer. That’s until Mother Gaia gives her magical powers which take bunny’s farming skills to the next level. But something mysterious is happening in the woods and it’s your job to puzzle your way to uncover it – learning about the world around you as you talk and build relationships with loveable characters including Mother Gaia, Garlic, Shoppe Keeper Rowan, and even BunBot!

