POGO announced the launch of ‘Big Picture’, a first-of-its-kind content format that brings iconic characters and immersive storylines in a mini-series format. This content will be available for the Indian viewers in six languages – Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Developed by combining engaging plots and a weekly format, ‘Big Picture’ will provide young viewers with an hour-long three-part feature of enjoyable content across themes including the introduction of an ultimate villain ‘Maha Shaitan’. Each week the Big Picture saga will excite kids’ imaginations and stir emotions as they follow the adventures of the fan-favourite character Chhota Bheem.

“Since the beginning, POGO has strived to introduce stories in varied formats reflecting the joy of being a kid along with the heart of riveting narratives,” said Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia kids cluster head Uttam Pal Singh. “Big Picture is our endeavour to draw fans into the world of popular characters in a never-before format. We are sure that POGO’s fans will love the format that premieres with the blockbuster tales of India’s most celebrated animated character Chhota Bheem.”

POGO will kickstart the ‘Big Picture’ slate with Chhota Bheem: Kirmada Ka Keher. The official synopsis reads: Bheem, who has protected his hamlet from various villains and their wicked schemes, will be pitted against the Mahashaitaan’s soldier Tabora, the son of his most faithful disciple Kirmada. To revive Kirmada and continue his mission of bringing darkness to Dholakpur, Tabora will have to defeat Bheem to avail the Agni Chakras, believed to be hidden under the land of Dholakpur. The following episodes will also see Bheem teaming up with Kahna to turn the resurrected Kirmada’s evil plans to dust, fight against an army of zombies and save the city by jumping into the volcano, Prachand Jwalamukhi.

Bheem and his friends will take fans on new adventures with the upcoming parts of the mini-series, on 5 March at 11:30 am, followed by repeats over the week. Every week, Bheem will fight against the strongest maha villains from the Chhota Bheem universe.

“Chhota Bheem has received tremendous support from the audiences as an original animated cartoon series on par with international shows in terms of popularity in India,” said Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka. “Our deep-rooted stories have regaled kids over the years. We are exhilarated to unveil a fresh slate of Chhota Bheem stories with POGO’s exciting ‘Big Picture’ format.”

Chhota Bheem will continue entertaining kids on weekends with different mini-series all through April. The specials will elate fans as Dholakpur’s mighty hero takes on the maha villains Rangada and Damyaan.