POGO’s homegrown super heroes Chhota Bheem and Little Singham for the first time ever, will grace the stage of Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs for a historic collaboration to mark the Christmas celebrations and promote their upcoming festive movie line-up. From India’s youngest supercop Little Singham dancing to his ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ moves along with his friend Dholakpur’s mighty Chhota Bheem charming the audience with his wit and fun antics, kids and families are in for a magical treat with the Christmas special episode on Sunday, 25 December at 9 p.m. only on Zee TV.

In the presence of the popular comedienne and host Bharti Singh and revered judges Anu Malik, Shankar Mahadevan and Neeti Mohan, the little contestants will team up with Chhota Bheem and Little Singham to add excitement to the Christmas special episode. Apart from having fun with the kids, Little Singham and Chhota Bheem will also have the judges join the party by imitating their iconic moves and enjoying Chhota Bheem’s favourite laddoos.

“POGO’s blockbuster cartoons Little Singham and Chhota Bheem have received enormous love from their fans over the years. It is our constant endeavour to innovate and collaborate with brands which helps us in connecting with our audiences in a new way each time. The unique association with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is a testament to the popularity of the characters and our marquee IPs and will definitely delight our viewers. In addition, to celebrate the festive season we have planned an exciting line-up of brand new Little Singham and Chhota Bheem movies,” said Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, OTT and Linear, marketing head Azmat Jagmag.

“As India’s most loved singing reality show that grooms the country’s youngest talent to scale their fullest potential, it has been our constant endeavour at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs to foster the right kind of atmosphere on the sets for our kids to feel truly at home, celebrate ongoing festivals with aplomb and perform at ease. To add festive cheer to our Christmas celebration, we are happy to collaborate with POGO and surprise our kids with their favourite toons. The fun filled exchanges between our host, judges, talent and the toons are bound to make a memorable viewing experience for children across the country and their parents,” said Zee TV business head, Aparna Bhosle.

Continuing the celebrations and masti, kids can watch brand new movies of India’s bravest kid supercop Little Singham and everyone’s favourite Chhota Bheem, 24 December onwards every day at 12.30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. only on POGO in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi.