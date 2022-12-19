India’s favourite lionhearted superhero and his super squad friends have a new destination! ‘Little Singham’, the beloved supercop, will carry on his action-packed adventures with his friends and team on POGO, India’s homegrown kids’ entertainment channel. With double the fun, action, and new adventures, Little Singham will air on POGO from 24 December onwards at 12:30 pm and 7:15 pm in six languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi.

The blockbuster cartoon’s ‘Sher Ki Dahaad’ will arrive in style on the channel, with the premiere of two brand new Little Singham movies – Little Singham Super Squad: Secret of the 9 and Naagsingham on 24 and 25 December at 12:30 pm, respectively.

In the movie Little Singham Super Squad: Secret of the 9 the Super Squad prepares to take on King Kabuki and Jaanwar. They must hurry to find and reach the ancient weapon of mass destruction created by King Ashoka’s Secret Society – Nine unknown before these villains put the world under threat.

The second movie Naagsingham, where Little Singham and his friends must rescue Naaglok’s heir who was kidnapped by Nevlaraaj Luwaka, the nemesis of Naaglok. The adventure continues as they also work their way to fight Nevlaraaj Kuwaka to bring back the stolen mani from their Kuldev Sheshnaag idol.

“Little Singham has been a fan-favourite since its launch. His adventures of courage and bravery have been inspirational, lined with plenty of excitement and strong friendships, making it relatable with kids across the country. POGO is a destination for homegrown IPs and super heroes delivering exciting and engaging shows, making Little Singham an ideal fit. This addition to the channel will further strengthen our line-up and we are sure that kids are going to welcome Little Singham and his friends with much fanfare,” said Warner Bros. Discovery kids cluster south Asia head Uttam Pal Singh.

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery and Reliance Animation, the Indian animated action television series is based on the Bollywood cult classic Singham. This marquee IP showcases the escapades of eight-year-old Ajay – the patriotic superhero on a mission as he uses his ‘panja’ attacks, lion-like instincts, super-strength, speed, and reflexes to outmaneuver various threats and dangers. Accompanying him are his lovable and entertaining friends and colleagues – Inspector Kavya, Hawaldar Karate, Chikki, Babli, Lattu, Mantriji and of course Prof. Aviskar, who support his mission with plenty of entertainment and valour.

The heroic action and ‘Sher Ki Dahaad Ab POGO Par’ presented by JOLLY RANCHER, continues to build the excitement and captivate audiences on POGO. Catch #SherRoaringOnPOGO on POGO’s Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels and participate in an exciting ‘watch and win’ contest on 24 and 25 December. As part of the campaign, POGO will invite fans to join the Little Singham welcome party across its social media platforms with engagement activations such as interactive and engaging AR filters, YouTube Live on 21 December and more.