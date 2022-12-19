Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, a magical live-to-film concert experience with a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda. New photos featuring the cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Encanto are now available. From Disney Branded Television and produced by Fulwell 73 Productions Among the Stars, Emmy Award-winning Adele: One Night Only, GRAMMYS, the all-new original special will be available to stream on Wednesday 28 December exclusively on Disney+.

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto reunites at the Hollywood Bowl for a show-stopping concert event featuring fan-favorite musical numbers from the now three-time GRAMMY-nominated soundtrack. Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), along with special guests – legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda – Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.

This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation’s Encanto.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl is directed by Chris Howe (Coldplay Live at Whitby Abbey, Bruno Mars: 24k Magic Live at Apollo) and choreographed by Jamal Sims (original Encanto film choreographer) and Kai Martinez with production design by Misty Buckley (Coldplay’s 2016 Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!). Sally Wood (BRIT Awards 2021, An Audience with Adele) is Fulwell 73 Productions’ creative showrunner, with Gabe Turner, Emma Conway and Lou Fox serving as executive producers. The Hollywood Bowl’s visual transformation into the Casita is brought to life by NorthHouse (Coldplay at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee).

The concert event is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and Disney Concerts, along with AMP Worldwide, the team behind several highly acclaimed live-to-film events at the Hollywood Bowl, including Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert, starring Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer, as well as Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, starring Danny Elfman and Catherine O’Hara. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president, unscripted and nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is vice president, unscripted.

Conductor Anthony Parnther leads the full orchestra, performing the film’s score and cherished songs live-to-picture, and the outstanding cast and special guest artists perform the film’s acclaimed songs live. A Colombian band, featuring musicians from the original soundtrack, accompanies the orchestra.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house within a vibrant town that’s situated in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one: Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she — the only ordinary Madrigal — just might be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The Encanto original motion picture soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and GRAMMY-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco. The R.I.A.A. platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks, and the R.I.A.A. three-time platinum-certified song We Don’t Talk About Bruno topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks.

The soundtrack and song held the number one position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks. The Encanto original motion picture soundtrack was nominated for three GRAMMY Awards –compilation soundtrack for visual media album, score soundtrack for visual media and song written for visual media for We Don’t Talk About Bruno.