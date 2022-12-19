Spy x Family made a number of interesting announcements at Jump Festa 2023, one of which being the arrival of a second season in 2023. A new Spy x Family movie will also debut in the same year, as per Spy x team. The movie is a brand-new creation with a unique plot. The manga series’ author, Tatsuya Endo, will supervise the movie and design the original character designs for new characters.

Endo created a new drawing to commemorate the special announcement that features Loid flying a little plane while Yor and Bond are seated together in the back. Anya is pointing at something for her father as she sits in between her parents, popcorn flying everywhere from her bucket.

In April 2022, an anime adaptation of Endo’s manga series was released, with the first season being divided into two distinct courses. Spy x Family, which was produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks for its first season, garnered positive TV ratings. The fact that Spy x Family won the anime category of the Yahoo! Japan Search Awards and the phrase “Anya likes peanuts” came in first place as the trending term of the year, demonstrates the popularity of the anime adaptation.

The first season of Spy x Family is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The manga is accessible on Manga Plus and VIZ Media.