Animation Xpress drew curtains to the fourth edition of Animation & More Summit and Ann Awards on 13 September. The rebranded edition of the Kids, Animation & More (KAM) Summit was followed by the grand gala award ceremony titled Ann Awards bringing together students and the most esteemed professionals from the sector to celebrate and recognise the talent behind the Indian animation industry.

The AM Summit 2023 and Ann Awards was powered by 88 Pictures and co-powered by Zebu Animation. The creative technology partner was Autodesk; and Powerkids Entertainment, the lanyard and badges partner. The associate partners were Karco, ARK infosolutions and Moho. The support partners of the event are ETV Bal Bharat, Sony YAY!, Wacom, Eizo, Reliance Animation, Appu Series and Huion. DigiCon6 Asia was the event’s festival partner.

The jury for the Ann awards included: Charuvi Design Labs founder/director Charuvi P. Agrawal, CAKE production VP Ciara Breslin, Joan Vogelesang Consultants consultant Joan Vogelesang, Parle Products senior category head Krishnarao Buddha, Saffronic studio director Prabhakar Sambandan, MPC (Technicolor Creative Studio, India) creative director – VFX Rajarajan Ramakrishnan, Paperboat Design Studios founder and chairman Soumitro Ranade, Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare, and AnimationXpress founder, chairman, editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari.

Last year, AnimationXpress in association with Graphiti Multimedia instituted the “Ram Mohan Award For Excellence in Animation” in honour of the father of Indian animation – Late Padma Shri Ram Mohan. This year, late Ram Mohan’s wife Sheila Rao, Graphiti Multimedia CEO & co-founder Tilak Shetty, COO & co-founder Munjal Shroff and Wanvari felicitated the recipient of the second edition of the prestigious Ram Mohan award: UID, Gandhinagar and New Delhi adjunct professor Prakash Moorthy, for his significant contribution to the Indian animation industry.

L-R: Prakash Moorthy & Late Ram Mohan’s wife Sheila Rao

Continuing the tradition, like previous editions, AnimationXpress hosted “The Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Award” instituted in memory of creative genius and champion of the Indian animation industry, the late Arnab Chaudhuri. The winner of “The Arnab Chaudhuri Animation ACE Award” was Neeraja Raj, who received a digital tablet from the support partner Huion. Raj, whose amazing body of work left everyone impressed, is a film director and writer at Nexus Studios.

And for the second category “The Arnab Chaudhuri Young Ace Award,” Gaurav Pati emerged as its winner. Pati is pursuing his undergraduate in animation filmmaking from National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. Along with this award, Pati got a cash prize of Rs 30,000 from Ashima Avasthi, Vaibhav Studios and Animation Xpress. Along with this, he got an official license of Moho – a 2D animation software, from the event’s associate partner ARK InfoSolutions.

The Arnab Chaudhuri awardees were decided by an eminent committee consisting of people who worked closely with Arnab during his short lifetime. The committee consisted of: Srishti Manipal Institute of Art Design and Technology consultant, UPES School of Design distinguished professor Nina Sabnani; The Walt Disney Company Europe & Africa original programming, animation, media networks VP Orion Ross; filmmaker, animator & UCLAN part time animation lecturer Pete Bishop; UID, Gandhinagar and New Delhi adjunct professor Prakash Moorthy; On Air Promos Sdn Bhd creative director Rob Middleton, Anil NM Wanvari and Chaudhuri’s wife Ashima Avasthi.

The Arnab Chaudhuri Animation ACE Award winner Neeraja Raj The Arnab Chaudhuri Young Ace Award winner Gaurav Pati

Here’s the complete list of the nominees and the winners of Ann Awards 2023:

DIGITAL & OTT

Best Animated Digital Series – 2D

Piku N Tuki by Tip Tales

Varsity Junior by Zerodha Broking (winner)

Playtime (Khel Khel Me) by Pencillati Studios

Best Animated Digital Series – 3D

The Karate Sheep by philmCGI

TOADALLY AWESOME by Powerkids Entertainment

Gremlins – Secrets of the Mogwai by 88 Pictures (winner)

Best Use of Animation in a Music Video

Hockey World Cup Anthem by Tavrohi Animations

HappyVerse Song by Sony YAY!

Aata Senasaata by Plangle Studio (winner)

Best Animated Short Film

Less by PSG

Mighty Little Bheem – I love Tajmahal by Green Gold Animation

Bandits of Golak by 88 Pictures (winner)

Alvaro: Reignition | Free Fire Tales by SDFX Studios (Company3 Method India)

Best Animated Full Length Feature Film

Peter Pan: The Quest For Never Book By Powerkids Entertainment (winner)

LICENSING & MERCHANDISING

Best Animated Character Merchandise

Chhota Bheem & Funskool Association from Green Gold Animation (winner)

Best Use of Leveraging a Character for Brand Marketing

Chhota Bheem – Bum Tum Association from Green Gold Animation (winner)

Best Licensed Animated Series Programme

The Sisters from ETV Bal Bharat

The Jungle Book Franchise from Powerkids Entertainment (winner)

Party HQ Raghav & Honey Bunny Gift Discussion from Wackytoon Studio

MEDIA ADVERTISING AND MARKETING

Best Channel Packaging

Sony YAY! Rebrand by Sony YAY! (winner)

Best Digital Campaign for an Animated Series

The Quiz Time – Spongebob Squarepants by ETV Bal Bharat (winner)

Best Experiential Marketing

Olly’s World by Tavrohi Animations (winner)

Best Use of Animated Character in a Brand TVC

IPL – Simpoo Singh by Tavrohi Animations

Best Animated Brand Film

Lion and Goat by Tavrohi Animations (winner)

Star Mush Detector by Paperboat Design Studios (winner)

Clean OTT Brand Identity by 4AM Worldwide Advertising

Good Bad Films Brand Identity by 4AM Worldwide Advertising

Best Brand Collaboration

Star Sports – Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) from Tavrohi Animations

Gattu Ki Pocket Money from PunToon Kids

When Chai Met Toast Concert and Van Heusen in Partynite from Gamitronics (winner)

Best Innovative Campaign

Jamming With Conan Detective Conan by ETV Bal Bharat

Puma Nitro: A New Era of Running by Famous Digital Studios

Baahubali 1 & 2 – Stop Motion by Shemaroo Entertainment (winner)

Best Promo

Bal Bahubali – The Last Sun Guardian By ETV Bal Bharat

Adventures Of Akira And Mowgli By Powerkids Entertainment

Baahubali 1 & 2 – Stop Motion by Shemaroo Entertainment (winner)

PROGRAMMING

Best 2D Animated Series

PaJaMa from Toonz Media Group (winner)

Chhota Bheem – Agni Aur Andhkaar from Green Gold Animation

Golmaal Jr. from Reliance Animation Studios

Kanha – Yudh Ke Ladoo from Viacom 18 Media (Nickelodeon) (winner)

Best 3D animated series

Bal Bahubali – The Last Sun Guardian From ETV Bal Bharat

The Karate Sheep from philmCGI

Pfffirates from philmCGI (winner)

Dragonero: Tales Of Paladins Season #1 from Powerkids Entertainment (winner)

Best Preschool Show

Gogo Bus by One Take Media Co. (winner)

The Karate Sheep by philmCGI

Playtime (Khel Khel Me) by Pencillati Studios

Best Animated Short Film

The Endless Night by Arijit Ghosh (winner)

Best Animated Full Length Feature Film

Gattu Lolipop In Fantasy by One Take Media Co.

My Fairy Troublemaker by philmCGI (winner)

Chhota Bheem Aur Registaan Ka Shahenshah – 3D Movie by Green Gold Animation

Titoo: Titto ki Vampirepanti by Warner Bros. Discovery | Pogo

TECHNICAL

Best Animated Project in Metaverse

Gujarat Titans Metaverse by Tavrohi Animations (winner)

Best Music Composer

Meadows and Rivers from Yoboho New Media

HappyVerse Song from Sony YAY! (winner)

Hagola Title Song from Sony YAY!!

Lamput from Warner Media Discovery

Best Title Song

Pandeyji Pehelwan from ETV Bal Bharat

Pandeyji Pehelwan from Reliance Animation Studios

HaGola Title Song from Sony YAY!

Abhimanyu from Viacom18 Media (Nickelodeon) (winner)

Best Title Design

Shyam Wanare & Rajiv Sarkar for Varsity Junior

4AM Worldwide Advertising for Mai (winner)

Plangle Studio for Spooky College

Best Character Design

Bablu Dablu Squad by One Take Media Co.

Roro Aur Hero – Bhoot Mast Zabardast by IN10 Media Network (winner)

Akul Nakul – The Asuras by IN10 Media Network

Tattva_118 by Paperboat Design Studios (winner)

Best Production Coordinator

Warner Bros. Discovery – Roohnaz Khan for Little Singham (2D+3D) / Chhota Bheem (2D+3D) / Titoo / Ekans / Baby Little Singham / Simmba / Bunty Billa Babban / Fukrey Boyzzz (winner)

Best Compositor

philmCGI for The Karate Sheep

Best Modeller

Kumkum Varma / Frameboxx 2.0 Animation & Visual Effects/FC Road for Sword (winner)

Best Editing in an Animated Film

Cosmos Maya for Titoo Ki Vampirepanti (winner)

Best Screenplay Writer

Viraj Pradhan & Saneeya Agrawal for Golmaal Jr – Episode – Canteen Anna Huye Ravaana

Nupur Sharma for Little Singham_Naagsingham (Telefeature)

Vishal TM for Off-Camera (winner)

Best Dialogue Writer

Pratilipi Comics for Love in Mussoorie

Neeraj Vikram for Motu Patlu

Nupur Sharma for Little Singham_ Naagsingham (Telefeature) (winner)

Best Producer

philmCGI for Pfffirates (winner)

philmCGI for The Karate Sheep

philmCGI for My Fairy Troublemaker

Best Director of an Animated TV Series

Dhananjay Bhopale from Symbiosys Entertainment (winner)

Dheeraj Berry from Cosmos Maya

Vikram Veturi from Reliance Animation Studios

Best Director of a Digital Series

Shyam Wanare & Rajiv Sarkar for Varsity Junior (winner)

Best Director of an Animated Film

Dheeraj Berry from Cosmos Maya for Titoo Ki Vampirepanti (winner)

Best Animator – Male

philmCGI for The Karate Sheep

philmCGI for Pfffirates

Yogesh Rupani from 88 pictures for Bandits of Golak & Gremlins – Secrets of the Mogwai

TECHNOLOGY

Best Hardware Used in Animation

Studio56 (winner)

Shemaroo Entertainment (winner)

Best Software Used in Animation

Shemaroo Entertainment for Baahubali 1 & 2 – Stop Motion (winner)

Best Technical Innovation

Carmond Infinity for Jungle Marathon (winner)

PARTNERS/SERVICE

Best Effects

Famous Digital Studios for Blue Tribe

Famous Digital Studios for Puma Nitro: A New Era of Running

Vinay A M / Mikros Animation for Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (winner)

Best Character Design

4AM Worldwide Advertising for character design of Burpy (winner)

Best Storyboard Artist

Shresath Tuli from Reliance Animation Studio, for Baby Little Singham – Kite Fun (winner)

Best Concept Artist

Aditi Kiran from Zebu Animation Studios for Lego Dreamzzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Season 1/ Ep1 – Ep 10) (winner)

Best Compositor

philmCGI for The Karate Sheep (winner)

Best Art Director

Venky Ramanan from Zebu Animation Studios for Lego Dreamzzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Season 1) (winner)

Best Producer

philmCGI for Pfffirates

philmCGI for My Fairy Troublemaker

Ishani Priyamvada from Zebu Animation Studios for Lego Dreamzzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Season 1) (winner)

Best Animator – Male

Rakshith A from Mikros Animation for Star Trek: Prodigy (winner)

Best Preschool Show

Piku N Tuki from Tip Tales

The Karate Sheep from philmCGI

Eureka from Assemblage Entertainment (winner)

Best Animated TVC

Puma Nitra: A New Era of Running by Famous Digital Studios (winner)

Best Animated Digital Series

The Karate Sheep by philmCGI

Lego Dreamzzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Season 1/ Ep1 – Ep 10) by Zebu Animation Studios

Varsity Junior by Zerodha Broking

Booba by Assemblage Entertainment (winner)

Best Animated Series

The Karate Sheep by philmCGI

Mia and Me Season 4 / 100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone by Studio56 Animation (winner)

Star Trek: Prodigy by Mikros Animation – A Technicolor Creative Studio

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir by Assemblage Entertainment (winner)

Best Animated Short Film

Alvaro: Reignition | Free Fire Tales from SDFX Studios (Company3 Method India) (winner)

Best Animated Full Length Feature Film

Mia Movie – The Hero of Centopia by Studio56 Animation (winner)

Best Partnered Animation Work

Dragonero: Tales Of Paladins Season#1 By Powerkids Entertainment

Daredevil Mustafa by Plangle Studio

Super Giant Robot Brothers by Assemblage Entertainment (winner)

SOCIAL MEDIA

Best Reel With The Use of Animation

Tea Reel Stop-motion Animation by Celebration Of Life

Sooryavanshi – Typography – Car Chase by Shemaroo Entertainment

Dim Buc Doo by Crazy Cub Animation Studio (winner)

Chintoo by Cartoonly Studios (OPC)

Best Social Media Content – Animated

Love in Mussoorie by Pratilipi Comics

Teen Buddhu by Green Gold Animation (winner)

Women’s Premier League by Tavrohi Animations

Best Social Media Presence by an Animation Platform/Studio

Cosmos Maya for WowKidz (winner)

Green Gold Animation

Powerkids Entertainment for PowerkidsTV YouTube channel

STUDENTS

Best Student 2D Film

Nicole Elsa Daniel from Srishti Manipal Institute of Art/Design and Technology

Gaurav Pati from National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, India

Sreeram J from Indian Institute of Art and Design (winner)

Best Student 3D Film

Jasmine Sandhu/Parth Sachdeva/Pratik Kumar/Subhani Shipra from Chitkara University

Crossroad from Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, MAAC India

Joker from Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, MAAC India

Joy Dust from Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, MAAC India (winner)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best Syndicated Content

One Take Media Co. for Invention Story

Powerkids Entertainment for The Jungle Book Franchise (winner)

Tavrohi Animations for OMG!

Best Use of Animation in a Public Service Message

Diwali Ident from Sony YAY!!

Sneh AI and Internet ke Champions from Girgit Studios

Off-Camera from Videogyan Studios (winner)

Jungle Marathon from Carmond Infinity

India’s Most Loved Animated Character

Chotta Bheem from Green Gold Animation (winner)

PM Modi in OMG! from Tavrohi Animations

Little Singham from Warner Bros. Discovery | Pogo

Popular Character (Global)

Mighty Little Bheem from Green Gold Animation (winner)

Best Bollywood Inspired Animated IP

Smashing Simmba from Reliance Animation Studios (winner)

Best Ensemble in an Animated Series

Cosmos Maya for Motu Patlu (winner)

Young Animator of The Year

Dolly Kela (winner)

Hall of Fame 2023

Arjun Madhavan (winner)

Contribution to the Animation Industry

Ashish Kulkarni

Animation Personality of the Year

Manoj Mishra, CEO, Powerkids Entertainment (winner)

Milind D. Shinde, founder & CEO, 88 Pictures (winner)

Best Indie Studio

Tavrohi Animations (winner)

Studio of the Year

philmCGI (winner)

Ann Awards 2023 recognised and honoured the brilliant creative minds behind the amazing animated content that is being produced.