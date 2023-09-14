Animation Xpress drew curtains to the fourth edition of Animation & More Summit and Ann Awards on 13 September. The rebranded edition of the Kids, Animation & More (KAM) Summit was followed by the grand gala award ceremony titled Ann Awards bringing together students and the most esteemed professionals from the sector to celebrate and recognise the talent behind the Indian animation industry.
The AM Summit 2023 and Ann Awards was powered by 88 Pictures and co-powered by Zebu Animation. The creative technology partner was Autodesk; and Powerkids Entertainment, the lanyard and badges partner. The associate partners were Karco, ARK infosolutions and Moho. The support partners of the event are ETV Bal Bharat, Sony YAY!, Wacom, Eizo, Reliance Animation, Appu Series and Huion. DigiCon6 Asia was the event’s festival partner.
The jury for the Ann awards included: Charuvi Design Labs founder/director Charuvi P. Agrawal, CAKE production VP Ciara Breslin, Joan Vogelesang Consultants consultant Joan Vogelesang, Parle Products senior category head Krishnarao Buddha, Saffronic studio director Prabhakar Sambandan, MPC (Technicolor Creative Studio, India) creative director – VFX Rajarajan Ramakrishnan, Paperboat Design Studios founder and chairman Soumitro Ranade, Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare, and AnimationXpress founder, chairman, editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari.
Last year, AnimationXpress in association with Graphiti Multimedia instituted the “Ram Mohan Award For Excellence in Animation” in honour of the father of Indian animation – Late Padma Shri Ram Mohan. This year, late Ram Mohan’s wife Sheila Rao, Graphiti Multimedia CEO & co-founder Tilak Shetty, COO & co-founder Munjal Shroff and Wanvari felicitated the recipient of the second edition of the prestigious Ram Mohan award: UID, Gandhinagar and New Delhi adjunct professor Prakash Moorthy, for his significant contribution to the Indian animation industry.
Continuing the tradition, like previous editions, AnimationXpress hosted “The Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Award” instituted in memory of creative genius and champion of the Indian animation industry, the late Arnab Chaudhuri. The winner of “The Arnab Chaudhuri Animation ACE Award” was Neeraja Raj, who received a digital tablet from the support partner Huion. Raj, whose amazing body of work left everyone impressed, is a film director and writer at Nexus Studios.
And for the second category “The Arnab Chaudhuri Young Ace Award,” Gaurav Pati emerged as its winner. Pati is pursuing his undergraduate in animation filmmaking from National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. Along with this award, Pati got a cash prize of Rs 30,000 from Ashima Avasthi, Vaibhav Studios and Animation Xpress. Along with this, he got an official license of Moho – a 2D animation software, from the event’s associate partner ARK InfoSolutions.
The Arnab Chaudhuri awardees were decided by an eminent committee consisting of people who worked closely with Arnab during his short lifetime. The committee consisted of: Srishti Manipal Institute of Art Design and Technology consultant, UPES School of Design distinguished professor Nina Sabnani; The Walt Disney Company Europe & Africa original programming, animation, media networks VP Orion Ross; filmmaker, animator & UCLAN part time animation lecturer Pete Bishop; UID, Gandhinagar and New Delhi adjunct professor Prakash Moorthy; On Air Promos Sdn Bhd creative director Rob Middleton, Anil NM Wanvari and Chaudhuri’s wife Ashima Avasthi.
Here’s the complete list of the nominees and the winners of Ann Awards 2023:
DIGITAL & OTT
Best Animated Digital Series – 2D
- Piku N Tuki by Tip Tales
- Varsity Junior by Zerodha Broking (winner)
- Playtime (Khel Khel Me) by Pencillati Studios
Best Animated Digital Series – 3D
- The Karate Sheep by philmCGI
- TOADALLY AWESOME by Powerkids Entertainment
- Gremlins – Secrets of the Mogwai by 88 Pictures (winner)
Best Use of Animation in a Music Video
- Hockey World Cup Anthem by Tavrohi Animations
- HappyVerse Song by Sony YAY!
- Aata Senasaata by Plangle Studio (winner)
Best Animated Short Film
- Less by PSG
- Mighty Little Bheem – I love Tajmahal by Green Gold Animation
- Bandits of Golak by 88 Pictures (winner)
- Alvaro: Reignition | Free Fire Tales by SDFX Studios (Company3 Method India)
Best Animated Full Length Feature Film
- Peter Pan: The Quest For Never Book By Powerkids Entertainment (winner)
LICENSING & MERCHANDISING
Best Animated Character Merchandise
- Chhota Bheem & Funskool Association from Green Gold Animation (winner)
Best Use of Leveraging a Character for Brand Marketing
- Chhota Bheem – Bum Tum Association from Green Gold Animation (winner)
Best Licensed Animated Series Programme
- The Sisters from ETV Bal Bharat
- The Jungle Book Franchise from Powerkids Entertainment (winner)
- Party HQ Raghav & Honey Bunny Gift Discussion from Wackytoon Studio
MEDIA ADVERTISING AND MARKETING
Best Channel Packaging
- Sony YAY! Rebrand by Sony YAY! (winner)
Best Digital Campaign for an Animated Series
- The Quiz Time – Spongebob Squarepants by ETV Bal Bharat (winner)
Best Experiential Marketing
- Olly’s World by Tavrohi Animations (winner)
Best Use of Animated Character in a Brand TVC
- IPL – Simpoo Singh by Tavrohi Animations
Best Animated Brand Film
- Lion and Goat by Tavrohi Animations (winner)
- Star Mush Detector by Paperboat Design Studios (winner)
- Clean OTT Brand Identity by 4AM Worldwide Advertising
- Good Bad Films Brand Identity by 4AM Worldwide Advertising
Best Brand Collaboration
- Star Sports – Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) from Tavrohi Animations
- Gattu Ki Pocket Money from PunToon Kids
- When Chai Met Toast Concert and Van Heusen in Partynite from Gamitronics (winner)
Best Innovative Campaign
- Jamming With Conan Detective Conan by ETV Bal Bharat
- Puma Nitro: A New Era of Running by Famous Digital Studios
- Baahubali 1 & 2 – Stop Motion by Shemaroo Entertainment (winner)
Best Promo
- Bal Bahubali – The Last Sun Guardian By ETV Bal Bharat
- Adventures Of Akira And Mowgli By Powerkids Entertainment
- Baahubali 1 & 2 – Stop Motion by Shemaroo Entertainment (winner)
PROGRAMMING
Best 2D Animated Series
- PaJaMa from Toonz Media Group (winner)
- Chhota Bheem – Agni Aur Andhkaar from Green Gold Animation
- Golmaal Jr. from Reliance Animation Studios
- Kanha – Yudh Ke Ladoo from Viacom 18 Media (Nickelodeon) (winner)
Best 3D animated series
- Bal Bahubali – The Last Sun Guardian From ETV Bal Bharat
- The Karate Sheep from philmCGI
- Pfffirates from philmCGI (winner)
- Dragonero: Tales Of Paladins Season #1 from Powerkids Entertainment (winner)
Best Preschool Show
- Gogo Bus by One Take Media Co. (winner)
- The Karate Sheep by philmCGI
- Playtime (Khel Khel Me) by Pencillati Studios
Best Animated Short Film
- The Endless Night by Arijit Ghosh (winner)
Best Animated Full Length Feature Film
- Gattu Lolipop In Fantasy by One Take Media Co.
- My Fairy Troublemaker by philmCGI (winner)
- Chhota Bheem Aur Registaan Ka Shahenshah – 3D Movie by Green Gold Animation
- Titoo: Titto ki Vampirepanti by Warner Bros. Discovery | Pogo
TECHNICAL
Best Animated Project in Metaverse
- Gujarat Titans Metaverse by Tavrohi Animations (winner)
Best Music Composer
- Meadows and Rivers from Yoboho New Media
- HappyVerse Song from Sony YAY! (winner)
- Hagola Title Song from Sony YAY!!
- Lamput from Warner Media Discovery
Best Title Song
- Pandeyji Pehelwan from ETV Bal Bharat
- Pandeyji Pehelwan from Reliance Animation Studios
- HaGola Title Song from Sony YAY!
- Abhimanyu from Viacom18 Media (Nickelodeon) (winner)
Best Title Design
- Shyam Wanare & Rajiv Sarkar for Varsity Junior
- 4AM Worldwide Advertising for Mai (winner)
- Plangle Studio for Spooky College
Best Character Design
- Bablu Dablu Squad by One Take Media Co.
- Roro Aur Hero – Bhoot Mast Zabardast by IN10 Media Network (winner)
- Akul Nakul – The Asuras by IN10 Media Network
- Tattva_118 by Paperboat Design Studios (winner)
Best Production Coordinator
- Warner Bros. Discovery – Roohnaz Khan for Little Singham (2D+3D) / Chhota Bheem (2D+3D) / Titoo / Ekans / Baby Little Singham / Simmba / Bunty Billa Babban / Fukrey Boyzzz (winner)
Best Compositor
- philmCGI for The Karate Sheep
Best Modeller
- Kumkum Varma / Frameboxx 2.0 Animation & Visual Effects/FC Road for Sword (winner)
Best Editing in an Animated Film
- Cosmos Maya for Titoo Ki Vampirepanti (winner)
Best Screenplay Writer
- Viraj Pradhan & Saneeya Agrawal for Golmaal Jr – Episode – Canteen Anna Huye Ravaana
- Nupur Sharma for Little Singham_Naagsingham (Telefeature)
- Vishal TM for Off-Camera (winner)
Best Dialogue Writer
- Pratilipi Comics for Love in Mussoorie
- Neeraj Vikram for Motu Patlu
- Nupur Sharma for Little Singham_ Naagsingham (Telefeature) (winner)
Best Producer
- philmCGI for Pfffirates (winner)
- philmCGI for The Karate Sheep
- philmCGI for My Fairy Troublemaker
Best Director of an Animated TV Series
- Dhananjay Bhopale from Symbiosys Entertainment (winner)
- Dheeraj Berry from Cosmos Maya
- Vikram Veturi from Reliance Animation Studios
Best Director of a Digital Series
- Shyam Wanare & Rajiv Sarkar for Varsity Junior (winner)
Best Director of an Animated Film
- Dheeraj Berry from Cosmos Maya for Titoo Ki Vampirepanti (winner)
Best Animator – Male
- philmCGI for The Karate Sheep
- philmCGI for Pfffirates
- Yogesh Rupani from 88 pictures for Bandits of Golak & Gremlins – Secrets of the Mogwai
TECHNOLOGY
Best Hardware Used in Animation
- Studio56 (winner)
- Shemaroo Entertainment (winner)
Best Software Used in Animation
- Shemaroo Entertainment for Baahubali 1 & 2 – Stop Motion (winner)
Best Technical Innovation
- Carmond Infinity for Jungle Marathon (winner)
PARTNERS/SERVICE
Best Effects
- Famous Digital Studios for Blue Tribe
- Famous Digital Studios for Puma Nitro: A New Era of Running
- Vinay A M / Mikros Animation for Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (winner)
Best Character Design
- 4AM Worldwide Advertising for character design of Burpy (winner)
Best Storyboard Artist
- Shresath Tuli from Reliance Animation Studio, for Baby Little Singham – Kite Fun (winner)
Best Concept Artist
- Aditi Kiran from Zebu Animation Studios for Lego Dreamzzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Season 1/ Ep1 – Ep 10) (winner)
Best Compositor
- philmCGI for The Karate Sheep (winner)
Best Art Director
- Venky Ramanan from Zebu Animation Studios for Lego Dreamzzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Season 1) (winner)
Best Producer
- philmCGI for Pfffirates
- philmCGI for My Fairy Troublemaker
- Ishani Priyamvada from Zebu Animation Studios for Lego Dreamzzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Season 1) (winner)
Best Animator – Male
- Rakshith A from Mikros Animation for Star Trek: Prodigy (winner)
Best Preschool Show
- Piku N Tuki from Tip Tales
- The Karate Sheep from philmCGI
- Eureka from Assemblage Entertainment (winner)
Best Animated TVC
- Puma Nitra: A New Era of Running by Famous Digital Studios (winner)
Best Animated Digital Series
- The Karate Sheep by philmCGI
- Lego Dreamzzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Season 1/ Ep1 – Ep 10) by Zebu Animation Studios
- Varsity Junior by Zerodha Broking
- Booba by Assemblage Entertainment (winner)
Best Animated Series
- The Karate Sheep by philmCGI
- Mia and Me Season 4 / 100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone by Studio56 Animation (winner)
- Star Trek: Prodigy by Mikros Animation – A Technicolor Creative Studio
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir by Assemblage Entertainment (winner)
Best Animated Short Film
- Alvaro: Reignition | Free Fire Tales from SDFX Studios (Company3 Method India) (winner)
Best Animated Full Length Feature Film
- Mia Movie – The Hero of Centopia by Studio56 Animation (winner)
Best Partnered Animation Work
- Dragonero: Tales Of Paladins Season#1 By Powerkids Entertainment
- Daredevil Mustafa by Plangle Studio
- Super Giant Robot Brothers by Assemblage Entertainment (winner)
SOCIAL MEDIA
Best Reel With The Use of Animation
- Tea Reel Stop-motion Animation by Celebration Of Life
- Sooryavanshi – Typography – Car Chase by Shemaroo Entertainment
- Dim Buc Doo by Crazy Cub Animation Studio (winner)
- Chintoo by Cartoonly Studios (OPC)
Best Social Media Content – Animated
- Love in Mussoorie by Pratilipi Comics
- Teen Buddhu by Green Gold Animation (winner)
- Women’s Premier League by Tavrohi Animations
Best Social Media Presence by an Animation Platform/Studio
- Cosmos Maya for WowKidz (winner)
- Green Gold Animation
- Powerkids Entertainment for PowerkidsTV YouTube channel
STUDENTS
Best Student 2D Film
- Nicole Elsa Daniel from Srishti Manipal Institute of Art/Design and Technology
- Gaurav Pati from National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, India
- Sreeram J from Indian Institute of Art and Design (winner)
Best Student 3D Film
- Jasmine Sandhu/Parth Sachdeva/Pratik Kumar/Subhani Shipra from Chitkara University
- Crossroad from Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, MAAC India
- Joker from Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, MAAC India
- Joy Dust from Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, MAAC India (winner)
SPECIAL AWARDS
Best Syndicated Content
- One Take Media Co. for Invention Story
- Powerkids Entertainment for The Jungle Book Franchise (winner)
- Tavrohi Animations for OMG!
Best Use of Animation in a Public Service Message
- Diwali Ident from Sony YAY!!
- Sneh AI and Internet ke Champions from Girgit Studios
- Off-Camera from Videogyan Studios (winner)
- Jungle Marathon from Carmond Infinity
India’s Most Loved Animated Character
- Chotta Bheem from Green Gold Animation (winner)
- PM Modi in OMG! from Tavrohi Animations
- Little Singham from Warner Bros. Discovery | Pogo
Popular Character (Global)
- Mighty Little Bheem from Green Gold Animation (winner)
Best Bollywood Inspired Animated IP
- Smashing Simmba from Reliance Animation Studios (winner)
Best Ensemble in an Animated Series
- Cosmos Maya for Motu Patlu (winner)
Young Animator of The Year
- Dolly Kela (winner)
Hall of Fame 2023
- Arjun Madhavan (winner)
Contribution to the Animation Industry
- Ashish Kulkarni
Animation Personality of the Year
- Manoj Mishra, CEO, Powerkids Entertainment (winner)
- Milind D. Shinde, founder & CEO, 88 Pictures (winner)
Best Indie Studio
- Tavrohi Animations (winner)
Studio of the Year
- philmCGI (winner)
Ann Awards 2023 recognised and honoured the brilliant creative minds behind the amazing animated content that is being produced.