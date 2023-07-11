To recognise and honour the brilliant creative minds behind the amazing animated content that is being produced, the fourth edition of Animation Xpress’ Ann Awards is back. It is officially open for entries, 31 July being the deadline.

India’s premium full scale animation awards that intends on bringing recognition and setting a bar for the Indian animation industry and all its aspects, is scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 September 2023 in Mumbai. Ann Awards is a part of the Kids, Animation & More (KAM) Summit which comes in a rebranded avatar as Animation & More Summit and Ann Awards 2023.

The first edition of Ann Awards had 33 categories. The event organisers have added more categories during the second edition, giving every possible sector associated with the animation industry a chance to shine in the spotlight it deserves. The third edition had eight main categories with 67 sub categories.

Ann Awards 2023 has 10 main categories with 101 sub categories, alongside Ram Mohan Award (instituted last year in association with Graphiti Multimedia) and Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Award. Technology and Partners/Services are the two new categories added this year.

Here are the categories:

PROGRAMMING

Best live action kids

Best Preschool Show

Best Animated Short Film

Best Animated Full length Feature Film

Best 3D animated series

Best 2D animated series

SOCIAL MEDIA

Best social media content animated

Best Reel with the use of Animation

Best social media presence by an Animation platform/ studio

DIGITAL/OTT

Best Animated Full length Feature Film

Best Animated Digital Series – 2d

Best Animated Digital Series – 3d

Best use of animation in a music video

Best animated short film

MAM- MEDIA ADVERTISING AND MARKETING

Best Animated Brand Film

Best Digital Campaign for an Animated Series

Best Brand Collaboration

Best experiential marketing

Best Innovative Campaign

Best use of animated character in a brand TVC

Best Promo

Best Channel Packaging

TECHNICAL

Best Character Design

Best Animator – Male

Best Animator – Female

Best Director of an animated TV series

Best Director of a digital series

Best Voice Over Artist for a film – Male

Best Voice Over Artist for a series

Best Voice Over Artist for an animated TVC

Best Director of an animated film

Best Music Composer

Best Title Song

Best Title Design

Best Screenplay writer

Best Editing in an animated TV series

Best Editing in an animated film

Best Editing in an animated digital series

Best Producer

Best Production Coordinator

Best Concept artist

Best Dialogue writer

Best Art director

Best Background designer (Pre production)

Best Modeller

Best Storyboard artist

Best Effects

Best layout artist (Animation)

Best Compositor

Best Lightning artist

Best Rigger

Best Animated Project in Metaverse

SPECIAL AWARDS

Young Animator of the year

Best use of animation in a public service message

Studio of the Year

Best Syndicated Content

India’s most loved animated character

Contribution to Animation industry

Popular Character (Global)

Best ensemble in an animated series

Best Indie Studio

Animation Personality of the Year

Best Bollywood inspired animated IP

STUDENT- SHORT FILM

Best Student 3D film

Best student 2D film

L&M – LICENSING AND MERCHANDISING

Best animated character merchandise

Best use of leveraging a character for Brand marketing

Best platform for character licensed merchandise

Best licensed animated series programme

Best character manual design

Best animated series merchandise

TECHNOLOGY

Best Technical Innovation

Best software used in animation

Best Hardware used in animation

PARTNERS/SERVICE

Best Preschool show

Best Animated Short Film

Best Animated Full length Feature Film

Best animated series

Best animated TVC

Best Animated Digital Series

Best Partnered Animation Work

Best Character Design

Best Editor in Animation

Best Producer

Best Production Coordinator

Best Concept artist

Best Art director

Best Background designer (Pre production)

Best Modeller

Best Storyboard artist

Best Effects

Best layout artist (Animation)

Best Compositor

Best Lightning artist

Best Rigger

Best Animator – Male

Best Animator – Female

The Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Awards has two sub categories. First one, ‘The Arnab Chaudhuri Animation ACE Award’ for emerging directors who are making their mark with their brilliant boundary pushing work that has its own unique creative voice. The winner will be announced following a special selection committee deliberations. The second, ‘The Arnab Chaudhuri Young Ace Award’, is for student directors who showcase innovative creative originality. For the Ram Mohan Award, the awardee is nominated by the advisory board members & Ann Award jury members.

To qualify for the awards, the work/videos should have been running/live for public viewing, between the period of 1 April 2022 to 31 july 2023. The content of the videos released/launched shall be in English and/or any other Indian regional language.

The entry fee for the Broadcasters & OTT platforms is Rs 3000 plus taxes and the Student’s need to pay Rs 2000 plus taxes. In case of five or more entries, there is a five percent discount and if there are 10 or more Entries, one can get a 10 percent discount.

To know more about the Registration process, check: Ann Awards 2023.