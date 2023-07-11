Media.Monks India has collaborated with pop artist Harrdy Sandhu in the creation of India’s first virtual production Punjabi music video. The video is for Sandhu’s latest song Psycho which is the first song of his EP Pleasures.

By combining real-time computer graphics with live-action filming, the creative team behind the video has created stunning visuals and immersive environments. This approach has allowed creative flexibility and control, resulting in a captivating audio-visual experience for the audience. The three-day shoot for the video took place at Media.Monks India’s studio in the film city in Noida. The studio has a talented pool of experts in Unreal, VFX and CGI.

“It has been an incredible experience working with the exceptionally talented team at Media.Monks,” expressed Sandhu. “Working with virtual production technology has been an absolute game-changer. The ability to shoot in one studio while seamlessly transporting ourselves to diverse locations was an exhilarating experience. It truly pushed the boundaries of creativity and opened up a whole new world of possibilities for us as artists.”

The VFX team at Media.Monks India worked closely with Sandhu and the music video’s director Arvindr Khaira to ensure that their creative vision is executed. Khaira said, “Together with Media.Monks India, we stretched the limits of creativity of conventional VFX in music videos. The use of virtual production technology allowed us to create breathtaking visuals that perfectly complemented the emotions and energy of the song. It was an exhilarating experience to create something absolutely new and to explore uncharted territory, trying out innovative techniques that have never been seen before in the music video industry.”

Sandhu, who is known for his hit song Bijlee Bijlee amongst many other songs, released Pleasures on 7 July 2023. The five songs in the album include — Psycho, If You Want, Gal Meri, What is Love and Love Hate. Along with Sandhu, Aakanksha Sharma stars in Psycho.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with Harrdy Sandhu on this groundbreaking project,” said Media.Monks India managing director Robert Godinho. “The Psycho music video represents a new era in Indian music videos and showcases the power of virtual production technology. We are proud to have been part of this milestone and look forward to continuing our mission of driving innovation in the industry.”