Adda52 has announced its 8th edition of “Poker Night with Stars” series with popular actor, Ali Fazal as the guest of honour.

The campaign hosts poker players from all around the nation and provides a chance to play poker with successful people from various walks of life. The final table, which will be played online, will include Fazal and seven other players on 13 August 2023.

The competition offers three ways for players to enter: deposits (lucky draw), cash (leaderboard), and tournament (leaderboard followed by a sit and go game). The final table’s prize pool is Rs five lakhs, and viewers may watch the event live on Adda52s YouTube channel.

Deltatech Gaming Limited chief marketing officer Joydeep Mukherjee said, “We are delighted to welcome Ali Fazal to join us for the 8th edition of Poker Night with Stars. This collaboration brings us great pleasure as it allows us to curate a unique and exceptional experience for our players, while also serving as a source of inspiration for increased engagement on our platform. The upcoming final table promises to be an exciting spectacle, and we extend our best wishes to all the players for a successful and enjoyable game.”

Fazal said, “I am excited to participate in the Poker Night with Stars campaign by Adda52. Being an actor, one is required to express varied emotions vividly and effortlessly, whereas the game of poker requires one to master the poker face. It will be fun to test my Poker skills and my Poker face with this campaign. I wish all the outstanding players the very best and am looking forward to competing and showcasing my poker skills on the final table.”

The series gives both novice and seasoned players of the game an equal opportunity to play online poker with individuals who have found success in their various industries and win prizes. Adda52 started the series in 2018 with Chris Gayle and is back with another famous cricketer for the new edition. Acclaimed celebrities like David Warner, Rohit Bose Roy, Dinesh Karthik, Kieron Pollard, Salim Merchant and Sophie Choudry have been associated with this campaign in the past.