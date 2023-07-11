Kartoon Studios announced the broad debut of Shaq’s Garage, starring and executive produced by the legendary Shaquille O’Neal, across Kartoon Channel! platforms, following its successful exclusive premiere on Pluto TV throughout June.

Shaq’s Garage premiered the first 13 episodes of season one exclusively on Pluto TV, delivering more VOD viewers than all of Kartoon Channel!’s other titles combined, while increasing Kartoon Channel!’s weekly audience by over 50 per cent. Additionally, the series captured the top three most viewed episode slots on Kartoon Channel! over the last 90 days.

“The launch of Shaq’s Garage on Pluto TV’s Kartoon Channel! has more than met our expectations. The series has found an audience and the response has been amazing,” said Toon Media Network president Todd Steinman. “We have a solid foundation in place to expand the series across all the Kartoon Channel! platforms and into international markets. We are extremely grateful to Shaq and Rob Gronkowski for working with us to create a series that has resonated so well with kids and families, and provides positive role models and messaging.”

The series is a mix of action, adventure and comedy featuring the Shaq Paq as they are sent by Shaq on various missions to help others and do good in their hometown community of Ollanta and beyond! The Shaq Paq is a lovable, funny and diverse cast of ten different characters, with Shaquille O’Neal as the Shaq Paq leader and the voice of giant truck, Biggie D, along with his buddy, the Grenoble, voiced by NFL Superbowl champion, Rob Gronkowski.

Beginning today, Shaq’s Garage is now available to Kartoon Channel! audiences across all major platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Roku and The Roku Channel, Apple, Google, Android, Amazon Fire , LG, Samsung, Kartoonchannel.com, and more.