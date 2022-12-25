Arnab Chaudhari

A pioneer and a creative genius, Arnab Chaudhuri was a man whose infectious smile and suave manners always lit up the space wherever he went. On 25 December 2019, the animation legend left this world, maybe to spread cheer in some other parallel space, in another dimension.

It is his third death anniversary. His friends, colleagues, mentors, mentees and all other acquaintances are still grappling with the void his absence created. While most friends and family members are still probably in disbelief that he is not there, the legacy of work and love that he has left behind is truly amazing.

MG University St Joseph’s College of Communication academic chairman Prakash Moorthy who has been associated with SRFTI Kolkata and NID believes Chaudhari was not just an animation filmmaker and designer, he was a person who helped people in need and he was someone who made stories fabulous with his own brand of humour. “He is really the person who turned Indian animation around,” said Moorthy.

According to filmmaker, animator & UCLAN part time animation lecturer Pete Arnab was ‘like a sunny day’, who was always enthusiastic. For Art Design and Technology educator Nina Sabnani the legend was ‘a rare human being who always had time for everyone and the kindest of words for everyone’.

“It is that time of the year when Arnab’s sweet face smiles at us from a far away place. And I realize with even more clarity how special he was..as a human being, as a friend, collaborator, leader without any of these roles ever in conflict with each other. He was all things to all people, he inspired the young, he challenged the old with charm and he lived true to himself. I miss him dearly like many others,” said Sabnani.

His impact on the Indian Animation industry has been profoundly important which is why his legacy is being honoured in different ways. From being honoured at the ‘Afternoon of Remembrance’ at the Animation Guild of Hollywood, to receiving the Legend of Animation Award at the Animation Masters Summit, and two different awards being instated in his name – Arnab Chaudhuri Animation Award by Promax; and Arnab Chaudhuri Animation Ace Awards by ANN Awards.

“Just having known Arnab (even briefly) has been an education for me as a filmmaker. Arnab was one of the rare artists in our community who created such a towering body of work and took Indian animation to the largest stages possible. He did this in style, with good humour, and with the clear intent of keeping the door behind him wide open. It’s thanks to him that we know it’s a door that can be walked through. His insights, encouragement, gripes and convictions – passed on at the NID chai gate, faraway lakefronts, festival screenings and a then-unfamiliar Mumbai – keep me on my path and always will. We all hope to make work that he’d have been proud of,” said Arnab Chaudhuri Animation ACE Award 2022 winner Upamanyu Bhattacharya.

His directorial feature with Walt Disney (UTV) , Arjun:The Warrior Prince (2012) is one of most remarkable contributions in the animation industry. The creative visionary who believed India can produce world class animation, showed everyone the right direction through his work. It was the first Indian animation feature to be long listed at the Oscars.

Chaudhari’s faith and belief in the talent in India along with his passion for excellence, took Indian Animation to the global map.

His impact has always been an inspiration for the youth. Even after two years of his demise, there was a huge social media campaign where youngsters from the industry rallied for the Arjun: The Warrior Prince to be re-released. It was an overwhelming moment for Chaudhari’s friends family and colleagues.

Not just Indians but the global animation industry cherish the memories shared with the master artist whose body of work is stamped with signature uniqueness!