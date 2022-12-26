PokerStars has announced plans to combine player pools in Michigan and New Jersey on 1January 2023. Poker fans from both states can expect more choice, more tournaments, more players, and bigger prizes as PokerStars becomes the first online poker operator to announce shared liquidity in these states.

“Michigan and New Jersey joining forces is great news for our players in these two states, and poker, more generally, as it promises a better experience and even more value, all with the confidence provided by a trusted, licensed operator. Our community will experience more breadth and depth of games, more tournaments with bigger prizes to win, amped-up promotions, and more choice. To kick start, we are offering generous guarantees on our debut multi-state tournaments, that will no doubt provide lots of value for those who take to the tables. We worked closely with the regulators of New Jersey and Michigan, and we hope that more will follow this great example,” said PokerStars US managing director Severin Rasset.

As well as the benefits that come from bringing together players from Michigan and New Jersey on a shared platform, players can also enjoy the easy-to-use lobby which offers fast withdrawals and same day pay-outs, and the most generous rewards programme in the US poker market with ‘PokerStars Rewards’, all backed by PokerStars’ leading security and gaming integrity.

To celebrate the coming together of Michigan and New Jersey tables, and to ring in the New Year, players are invited to kick off the shared action with two special tournaments, with a total of $150,000 guaranteed. On 1January 2023, on 18:00 ET, PokerStars will have its debut Michigan and New Jersey online tournament with a buy-in of $100, and featuring $100,000 on the line.

This will be followed by a special $50,000 guaranteed tournament with a buy-in of only $10, starting at 18:30 ET, guaranteed to provide massive value for those taking part. Players can register on 27December for both events.