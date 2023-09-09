Disney+ revealed that the original animated adventure, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, the latest animated movie based on Jeff Kinney’s wildly successful book series, will premiere on 8 December. The film is a hilarious and heartfelt holiday tale centred around everyone’s favourite disaster-prone middle school student.

Directed by Luke Cormican (Teen Titans Go!), written and produced by Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever features the voices of Wesley Kimmel (The Mandalorian), Erica Cerra (Power Rangers), and Hunter Dillon (Deadpool 2).

The synopsis reads: The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplough while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won’t get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is based on a book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid by author and cartoonist, Kinney. The series has been a hit since its first release of an online version back in 2004, garnering the series a live film adaptation in 2010 and three subsequent sequels and a short film thereafter.