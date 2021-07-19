Fossil launches new ‘Space Jam’ merchandise for ardent fans

Fossil, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, announced the exclusive Space Jam by Fossil capsule collection. The collectible accessories and a limited-edition box set jam-packed with beloved Tune Squad characters, launches in line with the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The collaboration includes three collections with limited-edition watches, backpacks, small leather goods and more. With iconic, fan-favourite characters such as Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny, Space Jam by Fossil offers ultra-collectible pieces of the entire squad.

“As a brand long inspired by American heritage and iconic moments in culture, Space Jam by Fossil pays homage to what makes this new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, so exciting for all ages — beloved characters, reimagined storytelling, and bold visuals,” said Fossil EVP and chief brand officer Steve Evans. “So, we’re thrilled to be releasing three collections for every type of Space Jam fan. Whether you saw the previous movie in theaters 25 years ago or are joining the fan club with fresh eyes today, Space Jam by Fossil honors the Tune Squad’s adventurous spirit and classic lineup that has made them icons across generations.”

The All-Stars Collection of watches and card cases feature five colourful, limited-edition designs, each starring a top Tune Squad player – from Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety to Marvin and Daffy, there is a collectible style for each of your favourite Tune Squad members. All five watch designs are paired with a sport-ready silicone strap, color-coded bezel to match each character’s look (42MM case size) and feature a specially etched caseback. The All-Stars Collection timepieces retail for Rs 6,495 and the card cases are priced at Rs 3,095.

Space Jam Tune Squad Limited Edition Box Set

In the Slam Dunk Collection, the Tune Squad’s most iconic duo, Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny, take center court on two dynamic watch designs, each paired with a limited-edition bag tag and commemorative coin. Featuring bold graphics and iridescent details, our bestselling Minimalist watch platform (42MM and 36MM case sizes) pairs back to reimagined Buckner and Megan backpacks with coordinating card cases and coin pouches. Each Slam Dunk Collection watch retails for Rs 11,995, the backpacks are available between Rs 14,295 to Rs 25,495 and the small leather goods are priced at Rs 3,095.

Made in a limited edition, the exclusive Tune Squad Box Set is the ultimate collector’s item. Flip open the lid to find a locker room full of interchangeable straps and swag, including a special-edition watch (42MM case size) featuring an image-changing lenticular dial that depicts your favourite Tune Squad players. Then, hit the court with collectible team figurines for a game-time experience right on top of the box. The exclusive Tune Squad Box Set — inclusive of watch, interchangeable straps, bag tag and commemorative coin and figurines — retails for Rs 49,695.

