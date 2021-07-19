Gala Games secures funding from Binance Secure Chain’s $100M accelerator fund

Gala Games announced that they have secured funding from Binance Smart Chain’s (BSC) $100M Accelerator Fund, designed to support promising projects built on the BSC.

Gala Games is a leader in play-to-earn gaming and uses the education of the own-your-own assets model to bring new players into the worlds of gaming and blockchain.

Integration of BSC into the existing Gala Games ecosystem will bring new levels of convenience and ease of access to Gala’s gamers worldwide. Part of Gala Games’ mission to empower players means that players should be able to own their NFTs and in-game assets in the way that works best for them. Binance Smart Chain will facilitate this goal by offering players a wide variety of choices for management of their assets, ultimately giving them an even greater degree of control in their gaming experience.

Gala Games CEO Eric Schiermeyer shared, “We are excited for the day when all players are interfacing, playing, and spending currency on the blockchain without realizing or caring that they are on a blockchain-backed system.”

In addition to the funding that comes with acceptance into the BSC’s Accelerator Fund, several pieces of key support have been extended to Gala Games. By supporting the cross-chain blockchain gaming platform that gives true asset ownership to players while taking advantage of the easiest-to-use tools and resources of the BSC ecosystem, Gala Games has a huge potential to drive users across the globe while cultivating new awareness for blockchain and decentralized financing (DeFi).