Epic Games store shares its 2026 release preview

Courtesy: Epic Games official website

The upcoming slate of Epic Games Store revealed a new mainline chapter in the Resident Evil series and an array of independent games from both new and established studios.

Here is glimpse of the upcoming games:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon- Release Date: January 15

The Legend of Heroes is one of those series that have been around for literal decades, with the first entry releasing all the way back in 1989. Now, presented through a modern lens, the RPG is back with a new chapter for Van Arkride and the members of Arkride Solutions where the future of the Zemurian continent is at stake.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon features several new mechanics to learn and master, iterating on the battle system introduced in Trails Through Daybreak. This includes Shard Commands, in which you can utilise S-Boosts to boost your party during combat, as well as manipulating time itself with Z.O.C., where you slow down enemy speed so your characters can perform multiple attacks in quick succession. Every year brings new RPGs into the spotlight, but very few of them are as ambitious as The Legend of Heroes, iterating on decades of past experiences.

High on Life 2- Release Date: February 13

A gun that speaks?! That’s right, and it’s back for a second time. The vibrant and chaotic world of High on Life is getting a sequel, featuring the threat of an intergalactic conspiracy, weapons with faces that speak to you, and… a skateboard. Everyone knows sequels are better with a skateboard.

High on Life 2 picks up after the events of its predecessor. A mysterious figure from the protagonist’s past reappears and puts a price on your sister’s head. Thankfully, you’ll have an assortment of fast-paced moves and various tools at your disposal to fight back. Just remember to treat your weapons nicely.

Resident Evil Requiem- Release Date: February 27

Ever since the release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the Resident Evil 2 remake, the franchise has cemented itself with the grittiness and the scary ambiance of the first handful of releases. Now, Resident Evil Requiem is reinforcing this idea while also featuring new standout characters and some familiar faces in the next chapter of the Umbrella Corporation.

As Grace Ashcroft, an intelligence analyst for the FBI, you’ll investigate the death of a family member in an eerie abandoned hotel. What could go wrong, right? As Grace, you can expect a modernized iteration of the combat system present in the latest entries, with added novelties such as being able to freely switch between first and third-person perspectives. While the story will take Grace back to a ravaged Racoon City and its familiar locations, nothing will feel or look the same.

007 First Light- Release Date: March 27

IO Interactive has been tinkering and perfecting the hitman formula for years, and the upcoming next chapter for the studio involves a new iteration of a classic character. 007 First Light puts you in the jacket of a young James Bond, who can be as resourceful as he is reckless as you explore a new origin story of the famous spy.

In this standalone and re-imagined story, you’ll take on missions, drive vehicles, and take part in the high-octane and cinematic action that the franchise is known for. In similar fashion to the Hitman games, you’re given the option to approach missions silently or with a loud bang or two. If you opt for the former, you’ll be able to use gadgets or even bluff your way past guards to infiltrate private spaces and get to your objective. This new James Bond story is yours to shape.

Big Walk- Release Date: 2026

The absurdity and comedy of Untitled Goose Game defined a moment in games. Now, the developers are jumping on the bandwagon of immersive, interactive multiplayer experiences that have settled in dozens of group chats for the past few years to present an adventure about teamwork and talking.

Big Walk tasks you with cooperating with friends through an open world filled with puzzles and challenges to tackle together. Communication is key, for you’ll see tools and toys to stay in touch and coordinate with others from afar. At its core, however, it’s a game about pulling pranks on your friends, or just talking about life while watching a virtual sunset in front of you. As with every multiplayer game, the space you inhabit is mainly the vehicle that drives the conversation forward.

Star Wars: Zero Company- Release Date: 2026

It’s been a while since the last game in the Xcom series, and studio Bit Reactor knows this. Formed by veterans of Firaxis Games, best known for both Xcom and Civilisation, Bit Reactor is collaborating with Respawn on a turn-based tactics game set in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: Zero Company tasks you with commanding an elite squad through a new, gritty story in the iconic franchise. If you’re familiar with Xcom, you’ll find plenty of familiarity here. During combat, positioning is essential, with each squad member having their unique advantages and disadvantages. You’ll be tasked with carrying out strategies and striking the right synergies to make it through each encounter as unscathed as possible. As per usual, expect plenty of lightsaber action.

Last Flag– Release Date: 2026

There are plenty of multiplayer shooters out there, but Last Flag is aiming to prove that there’s always room for new ideas. As the name implies, the upcoming title from developer Night Street Games is centered around the concept of the classic Capture the Flag mode. It’s reimagined as a fast-paced, third-person team shooter with a plethora of contestants to play as.

During matches, you have 60 seconds to find a hiding spot for your flog. After that, you have to work with your teammates to control the map and stop the opposite team from finding your flag, all while searching for theirs. Whoever brings the enemy flag to their own base wins. Every contestant has their own firepower and signature abilities, ensuring a wild variety of playstyles to choose and master. Whatever you do, though, make sure to protect your flag at all costs.

Lords of the Fallen 2- Release Date: 2026

Ever since the mass adoption of SSDs, quite a few developers have been playing around with the concept of quickly switching to different realities and perspectives in games. But only a few have been as effective as Lords of the Fallen, where you can use a lamp to travel between the realms of the living and the dead. Doing so isn’t just for show, as the paths, enemies, and discoveries are completely different between them, even if you’re technically standing on the same spot.

Lords of the Fallen 2 continues to carry the concept forward, presenting a bigger bet on the dark fantasy action-RPG. The sequel is centered around an immortal enemy, a war-torn kingdom crumbling from within, and an array of creatures to contend with. It’s still a ‘Soulslike’ through and through, only more confident, violent, and ambitious than its predecessor.

Mixtape- Release Date: 2026

The right song can immediately transport you to a different time and space, whether that is a moment you spent with a friend, a car ride looking out of the window as the sun slowly set, or a vacation that you always wish you could relive. Mixtape is a bittersweet homage to music, featuring the last night of three friends embarking on one final adventure before parting ways with one another. And the thread that binds them and allows them to remember past experiences is a mixtape, of course.

The curated playlist, featuring music from Devo, The Smashing Pumpkins, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Joy Division, The Cure, and more, paves the way for a night of “remember when?” like no other. Skating through suburban streets, taking photos after hours at an abandoned theme park, getting in trouble with the law… Mixtape is a series of narrative vignettes that explore the moments that shaped the three characters, inviting us to reflect on our experiences in the process.

Super Meat Boy 3D- Release Date: 2026

There’s no cube of meat in the world as resilient as Super Meat Boy. The classic tough-as-nails platformer is making a comeback through a different perspective, all without abandoning its original spirit. Super Meat Boy 3D tasks you with rescuing your princ- sorry, girlfriend, from the hands of an evil fiend. However, doing so requires making it through dozens of levels with saws, traps, fire, and all sorts of machinery meant to stop you in your tracks.

In a similar vein to the original game, Super Meat Boy 3D rewards fast reflexes and, above all, the patience to die over and over again until you’ve mastered a stage. Then, you get to do it all over again. Dark world levels are making a comeback, too, which are alternative versions of stages that are somehow even harder. Super Meat Boy has never been for the faint of heart, but that’s part of the charm.

Zero Parades– Release Date: 2026

The current lineup of ZA/UM, developer of modern classic RPG Disco Elysium, invites you to the world of Zero Parades. Here, you play as Hershel, a former top operant who is tangled in a web of espionage involving mind-erasure, failed space programmes, and state-sponsored pop stars.

In Disco Elysium, failure wasn’t discouraging, it was proof of the protagonist’s flawed humanity, leading to often absurd yet equally meaningful outcomes. Zero Parades is leaning into this concept as well, proposing that failure is inevitable, but that nonetheless serves to open doors. It features surrealism intertwined with psychological depth, where Hershel is defined not just by your actions, but by the way the city and its inhabitants operate around her presence.

Control Resonant- Release Date: 2026

In Remedy Entertainment’s Control, you are tasked with finding Dylan Faden deep within the gargantuan, ever-shifting maze of the Federal Bureau of Control. Now, free from the facility, Dylan is tasked with finding his sister and Control protagonist Jesse Faden at the peak of a supernatural crisis. While the first game was a third-person shooter, Control Resonant has Dylan wielding a shapeshifting melee weapon, changing the pace and aggressiveness completely.

Control Resonant is a sequel to the first game that takes place outside the bureau, specifically in Manhattan, which is swarming with enemies. Much like his sister, Dylan has access to abilities that you can manifest and grow over time. Whether you’re in need of a two-handed hammer or dual-wielded blades, the Aberrant will provide, lending a hand as you dive deeper into the city and look for answers behind the strange phenomena plaguing the streets, shaping reality in front of your eyes with each step you take.

People of Note- Release Date: 2026

The concept of rhythm games continues to morph into new and exciting shapes, and People of Note is one of the most prominent and curious examples in recent times. Introduced as a turn-based RPG musical being published by Annapurna Interactive, each battle is its own musical performance. During combat, you can expect to see rhythm-based attacks in real time, genre-bending mashups, and combat conditions that can alter the timeline on screen in many ways, affecting the actions of you and your enemies.

You play as protagonist Cadence, a pop singer who’s on her quest for stardom. In order to achieve her goal, she must recruit musicians who belong to completely different scenes and music genres, from a rock star to an EDM enthusiast, in order to create a party of misfits to tag alongside her. People of Note is presenting itself as a vibrant cacophony of music and video game genre inspirations, and it seems like it’s hitting all the right notes to put up one hell of a show.

Input taken from: Epic Games official website