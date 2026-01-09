GKids has acquired the US distribution rights to Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, the latest animated feature from Aardman, through an agreement with StudioCanal. The stop-motion film is scheduled for theatrical release in October 2026, ahead of Halloween.

Synopsis of the film: The film follows the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm as they prepare for Halloween, until the clumsy farmer destroys the flock’s treasured pumpkin patch. Shaun then takes on the role of a mad scientist in an attempt to solve the problem, but events quickly spiral out of control. With the farmer missing and a mysterious beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, the stage is set for a family adventure filled with humour, mischief and unexpected twists.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom is the third film in the franchise, following Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2020).

The film is the feature directorial debut of Steve Cox and Matthew Walker. It is written by Mark Burton and Giles Pilbrow, and features Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes and Kate Harbour.

The film continues Aardman’s tradition of handcrafted stop-motion animation, blending comedy with family storytelling. In 2026, the studio will mark its 50th anniversary with a programme of events recognising its craft and legacy.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom marks the first collaboration between Gkids and Aardman. In 2001, Gkids founder and chief executive Eric Beckman curated a retrospective of Aardman’s work at the New York International Children’s Film Festival. The programme included short films, advertisements, music videos, series episodes, early work by Peter Lord and David Sproxton, and a preview of Aardman’s first feature film Chicken Run, accompanied by presentations from co-founder Peter Lord.

Studiocanal will release the film in France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Benelux and Poland, and will handle worldwide sales outside the United Kingdom. In the UK, Sky is the exclusive distributor, with release planned in cinemas and on Sky Cinema.