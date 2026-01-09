The Esports World Cup Foundation has introduced the national team representation framework for the Esports Nations Cup 2026, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November. The application process for official National Team Partners is now open.

National Team Partners will act as the official counterparts for the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026 in their respective countries and territories. They will be responsible for building and representing national esports teams internationally. In collaboration with the Esports World Cup Foundation, they will manage team representation, oversee and support national team coaches for each game title, and work with game partners and clubs within the ENC framework.

Beyond competition, National Team Partners will develop their national team identity through marketing, communications and community engagement. They will work with creators, media and public institutions to involve local communities and build national support for their teams.

While National Team Partners are responsible for organising and representing national teams, competitive integrity and player eligibility will continue to be governed by ENC rules and processes aligned with game partners.

Each National Team Partner will nominate a manager to serve as the public lead and primary representative of the national team. The manager will act as the main contact between the Esports World Cup Foundation and the local ecosystem, supporting coordination, representation and activities at country and territory level. Their appointment will be formally confirmed by the foundation.

To support the long-term growth of nation-based esports, the Esports World Cup Foundation will establish the ENC Development Fund, committing at least US $20 million annually from ENC 2026. The fund will cover travel and logistics for national teams participating in the Esports Nations Cup and enable promotional and community-focused activities to build awareness and engagement beyond the main competition. These activities will be delivered with the commercial, marketing and operational support required to ensure consistency over time. This includes support for training camps and bootcamps with structured fan access, exhibition matches and showcase events, official watch parties, national team tours, and appearances at major gaming and sports events.

Esports World Cup Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert said, “The purpose of the Esports World Cup Foundation is to elevate esports and make it sustainable. The Esports Nations Cup is a natural next step in that journey. By opening this application process, we are inviting trusted National Team Partners to help define the framework for how countries and territories are represented in esports with clear roles, aligned governance, and a system that works for players, game partners, and fans alike.”

Eligible applicants include esports organisations, clubs, agencies, NGOs, national esports and sport federations and associations, recognised government-mandated entities, content creators, and experienced esports professionals with strong national ecosystem ties.

Applications are now open and will close on 31 January 2026. Submissions will be reviewed through a multi-stage evaluation process assessing governance standards, ecosystem standing, operation capability, community reach, and alignment with game partners’ requirements. The first cohort of approved National Team Partners will be announced in early 2026.

Hosted in Riyadh in November 2026 before moving to a rotating city model, the ENC will be held every two years to provide a dependable structure for players and esports organisations, encouraging long-term investment in national team programs.