Green Gold Animation and Faber-Castell India announce licensing partnership

Green Gold Animation has announced a licensing partnership with Faber-Castell India, the company’s first licensed character collaboration. The agreement introduces Chhota Bheem to a range of student art and creative products.

In the first phase, Faber-Castell India will launch Chhota Bheem themed products across student art categories including watercolour cakes, wax crayons, poster colours, sketch pens, oil pastels and specially designed creative kits. The range is intended to encourage imagination and artistic expression while drawing on Chhota Bheem’s connection with children in India.

Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka expressed, “Chhota Bheem has evolved from a television character into a cultural phenomenon that is deeply embedded in childhood across India. This partnership with Faber-Castell India is a meaningful extension of our vision to take Chhota Bheem into everyday moments of learning and creativity. Collaborating with a globally respected brand allows us to build a stronger, purpose-led licensing ecosystem around our IP while inspiring young minds .”

Commenting on the collaboration, Faber-Castell India marketing director Sonali Shah, said, “This collaboration with Green Gold Animation marks an exciting new chapter for Faber-Castell India. Chhota Bheem is not just a character; he is a cultural icon for children across the country. By bringing him onto our trusted art and stationery products, we aim to make creativity more engaging, relatable, and fun for young learners, while continuing to uphold the quality and safety standards Faber-Castell is known for. ”

The launch will be supported by a comprehensive 360-degree promotional strategy, including digital campaigns, social media storytelling, creative usage content, and on-ground retail activations across select markets to drive awareness and product trials.

Both companies have confirmed that this is only the beginning of the collaboration. Additional Chhota Bheem themed products across new categories are planned to be launched in the coming months, further expanding the brand’s licensed portfolio and creative offerings for children and parents.