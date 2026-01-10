‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ and ‘Tanvi The Great’ among Oscar 2026 eligible titles

As the 98th Academy Awards draw closer, Indian cinema will be represented with 10 films across different categories. Among these are Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great which were recently added to the list of 201 feature films eligible for consideration in the Best Picture category, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

According to the Academy, all films on the list have fulfilled requirements beyond those of general entry. These include theatrical runs and the submission of a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form. The films were also required to satisfy at least two of the four inclusion standards and to complete a qualifying theatrical engagement in 10 of the 50 largest United States markets within 45 days of their initial release in 2025.

Since both Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great met the eligibility requirements, they have been positioned as potential contenders on the international stage.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1: Set in coastal Karnataka during the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 explores the origins of the legend introduced in the 2022 film Kantara. The story follows Berme, a guardian of the forest, whose duty is to protect sacred land and uphold ancestral traditions. As rulers and outsiders seek to claim the territory, Berme and his people are drawn into a conflict that pits human ambition against divine guardianship. The film expands on the folklore of Bhuta Kola and traces the roots of the spiritual legacy that shapes the Kantara universe.

The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films. The film stars Rishab Shetty in multiple roles alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. The VFX work was handled by Muthu Balakrishnan, serving as VFX producer and senior business head. The film was released on 2 October 2025.

Tanvi The Great: Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman living with autism, resides with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. After the death of her father, an Indian Army officer, Tanvi learns of his unfulfilled wish to salute the national flag at the Siachen Glacier. Despite the challenges posed by her condition and the societal barriers surrounding military service, Tanvi embarks on a determined journey to honour his memory.

The film is directed by Anupam Kher and produced under Anupam Kher Studio in collaboration with NFDC. The film features Shubhangi Dutt, Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Aravind Swamy, and Iain Glen. The VFX work was overseen by specialised teams, though the primary production credits highlight Anupam Kher Studio as the lead creative house. The film was released on 18 July 2025.

Apart from these two films the other films representing India at the Oscars are Homebound, Dashavatar, Mahavatar Narsimha, Sister Midnight, Paro, Papa Buka, Mahamantra and Tourist Family.

The Academy Award nominations will be revealed on 22 January.